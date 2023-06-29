Today on Sky Sports Racing: Northumberland Plate meeting begins at Newcastle while Garrus stars in Paris

The Northumberland Plate meeting kicks off in style at Newcastle on Thursday, while Garrus is among the stars on show over in Paris, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.20 Newcastle - Irish Lincolnshire hero Lattam headlines

A typically competitive field of 11 are gathering for this year's renewal of the JenningsBet In Kippax Seaton Delaval Handicap (3.20), the feature on the opening day at Gosforth Park.

The William Haggas team have long operated an impressive strike-rate when sending runners to the north-east venue - three winners from seven this season - and look to have a leading chance here with Lattam.

Having won the Irish Lincoln in March, the four-year-old finished behind subsequent Royal Hunt Cup victor when second in the Spring Cup at Newbury last time and returns off a 2lb higher mark under Danny Tudhope.

Simon and Ed Crisford's Al Agaila has won three of her four starts on the All-Weather, including the valuable Winter Oaks at Lingfield, but must bounce back from a poor effort at Nottingham last time.

Symbol Of Light is a fascinating contender as he makes his stable debut for Julie Camacho having arrived out of Charlie Appleby's yard. He sports the same colours as Commonwealth Cup hero Shaquille and Graham Lee rides.

Image: Lattam and Chris Hayes (near) win the Paddy Power Irish Lincolnshire from Saltonstall (far)

1.35 Newcastle - Maso Bastie seeks hat-trick for Fanshawe

Top weight Maso Bastie looks the one to beat in the opener, the JenningsBet In Belmont Handicap (1.35) as he seeks a hat-trick.

James Fanshawe's son of Churchill showed a game attitude to defy the penalty at Nottingham last month and steps into handicap company under Daniel Muscutt.

Sir Mark Prescott's True Legend was a course and distance winner in May but disappointed in a stronger event at Doncaster last time.

Redcar winner Oh So Charming is another to note for the Grant Tuer and Sam James combination on this just his fourth start.

4.18 ParisLongchamp - Garrus goes in search of fourth Group Three title

Image: Garrus (pink) is a proven operator at Group Three level

Charlie Hills' Garrus is the standout name among a field of eight for the Prix de la Porte Maillot (4.18) in the French capital.

The seven-year-old has been successful at this level three times before, including in the Abernant at Newmarket two starts ago before finishing a solid fourth when joint-favourite for the Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh last time.

Nicolas Caullery's Fort Payne saw off National Service to claim a Group Three over this course and distance last month and will be fancied to go close if replicating that form here.

King Gold would also hold claims having finished third in the same race, while Christopher Head's Tigrais will hope to build on her comeback outing at Chantilly.

