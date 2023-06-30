Today on Sky Sports Racing: Nashwa chases Newcastle prize with Doncaster, Yarmouth and Chester also featuring on busy Friday

A busy Friday on Sky Sports Racing features afternoon fixtures from Doncaster and Yarmouth, plus evening action at Chester and Newcastle, where the Northumberland Plate meeting continues.

6.35 Newcastle - Star filly Nashwa headlines nine runners in Group Three

Group One-winning Nashwa headlines a field of nine in the feature Group Three JenningsBet In Shiremoor Hoppings Fillies' Stakes (6.35) over 1m 2f as the Northumberland Plate meeting continues at Gosforth Park.

John and Thady Gosden's star filly enjoyed a super 2022 season, winning four times, including the Prix de Diane at Chantilly, but will need to bounce back from a lacklustre reappearance at Saint-Cloud last month where she finished fourth behind Above The Curve in the Group Two Prix Corrida.

She drops in class and switches to the all-weather for the first time under Hollie Doyle.

Image: Last year's French Oaks winner Nashwa will bid to open her seasonal account at Newcastle on Friday

Shadwell's Al Husn is an upwardly-mobile filly for the Roger Varian team and arrives having claimed the Listed Rothesay Stakes at Ayr on her last start, Jim Crowley rides.

One For Bobby saw off Pink Carnation in Listed company at Nottingham last month and steps up in class for Hughie Morrison and Jason Hart.

3.30 Yarmouth - Theoryofeverything and Zouzanna contest feature

Five head to post for a classy renewal of the feature Moulton Nurseries Handicap (3.30) for three-year-olds.

Theoryofeverything made a striking debut when winning at Doncaster in April before running a cracker when third in the Group Two Greenham Stakes at Newbury, but he finished well beaten when favourite at Chester on his last start. John and Thady Gosden's charge missed Royal Ascot last week and steps up to the one-mile trip under new jockey Benoit de la Sayette.

Zouzanna is an intriguing contender for the Harry and Roger Charlton team having won nicely in novice company at Haydock last month and bids to follow up on this handicap debut.

Charlie Fellowes' Shahbaz drops in trip having finished sixth of seven in a quality contest at Ascot last time.

8.00 Chester - In-form Sparks Fly faces Royal runner Market Value

Three last-time winners feature among a field of eight for the EBF Fillies' Handicap (8.00) over 1m 2f.

David Loughnane's Sparks Fly has won all four of her turf starts to date, improving 28lb pounds in the process, and steps up in class and distance under Laura Pearson.

Royal runner Market Value got off the mark at the third time of asking when successful at Ripon and makes his handicap debut off a mark of 84 for William Haggas and Danny Tudhope.

Ralph Beckett's Wind In Your Sails is another making her handicap bow having landed the odds at Thirsk earlier this month.

