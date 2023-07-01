Today on Sky Sports Racing: Northumberland Plate the headline act on busy Saturday at Newcastle

The £150,000 Northumberland Plate at Newcastle is the focus on a jam-packed five-card Saturday, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.05 Newcastle - Post Impressionist stars in quality Plate field

It looks like a super renewal of the JenningsBet Northumberland Plate Handicap (2.05), with 19 heading to post for the two-mile feature at Gosforth Park.

Hugo Palmer, who trains out of Michael Owen's Manor House Stables, looks to have two live chances with Zoffee and Rajinsky well found in the betting.

The former claimed the Northumberland Vase over this course and distance last year and makes a quick return having finished sixth from a tough draw at Royal Ascot 11 days ago.

Rajinsky will top the weights under 5lb claimer Connor Planas and is another who brings solid staying form having won over this trip and further on four occasions.

Ante-post favourite Post Impressionist is a lightly-raced four-year-old for the William Haggas yard and makes his seasonal reappearance having won stylishly at York in October.

Deborah Faulkner's Golden Rules was successful on stable debut at Kempton on his return from a long absence and is another to note, with Oisin Murphy keeping the ride.

Adjuvant skipped a Royal Ascot engagement to come here and could have plenty of improvement still to come, with Michael Bell securing the services of the talented Billy Loughnane.

12.55 Newcastle - Brad The Brief tops wide-open Chipcase

There is a classy and tightly-matched field of eight lining up for the Group Three JenningsBet Chipchase Stakes (12.55) over six furlongs.

Brad The Brief will likely head the betting for the Palmer team and Oisin Murphy is an eye-catching booking.

The six-year-old took the Group Two Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh last summer and makes his seasonal reappearance now switched to the all-weather.

Haggas' Tiber Flow rates the biggest challenger having twice won over course and distance and was narrowly denied in the Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championships here last season.

Buckingham Palace Stakes winner Witch Hunter returns to Group company for Richard Hannon and Richard Kingscote.

Image: Brad The Brief and William Buick (right) win the Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes

4.30 Windsor - Educator looking to be another Royal winner

Down at Windsor, there is a quality six-race card to enjoy, featuring a potential Royal winner with the Haggas-trained Educator in the WCI The Drylining & Interior Specialist Handicap (4.30).

The four-year-old put a flat reappearance run well behind him with two good efforts last month, including when narrowly beaten by a neck at Kempton last time.

Gary Moore's The Whipmaster bounced back to form when winning over course and distance on his last start but will need to improve again up in class.

The unexposed Wait To Excel is a fascinating runner for James Tate and Kevin Stott. He makes his four-year-old debut having won two of his last three starts and the step up in distance is expected to suit.

