Today on Sky Sports Racing: Summer Cup at Uttoxeter features on Sunday along with top cards at Windsor and Deauville

One of the highlights of the summer jumps campaign, Uttoxeter's Summer Cup is the focus of the Sky Sports Racing cameras on Sunday, along with top flat cards from Windsor and Deauville.

3.12 Uttoxeter - Williams' Cap Du Nord the star name in Summer Cup

Trainer Christian Williams has made a healthy habit of successfully targeting big-prize handicap chases and has two darts to throw at this year's valuable Bet365 Summer Cup (3.12pm).

One of Williams' big earners has been old favourite Cap Du Nord, a former Swinley Chase and Coral Trophy winner, who looks to be the star name under stable jockey Jack Tudor.

He will face 15 rivals including new stablemate Kalooki, a recent arrival from the Philip Hobbs team whose winless streak stretches back to December 2021.

Kinondo Kwetu went on a brilliant run last year with six victories in a row, twice scoring at this track, and arrives after getting back to winning ways at Aintree in May.

Alan King's Fidux has been banging on the door of late finishing runner-up off this mark on his last three starts and is another to consider under Tom Cannon.

Image: Fidux lines up at Uttoxeter on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Racing

4.10 Windsor - In-form rivals meet in wide-open contest

Several in-form rivals clash in a competitive renewal of the Follow AtTheRaces On Twitter Handicap (4.10pm).

Mr Freedom has won his last three starts for Sheena West including over course and distance on his last start and must defy another 6lb raise in the weights.

Ben Brookhouses' My Chiquita has only had four turf starts and seeks a hat-trick having been successful at Nottingham before easily landing a Leicester handicap 15 days ago.

Michael Appleby's In The Breeze is another who was victorious when last seen at Haydock and William Buick takes the ride.

Image: Windsor hosts a busy card on Sunday afternoon, all live on Sky Sports Racing

2.50 Deauville - Boughey's Proverb seeks more Listed glory

George Boughey made no secret of his international ambitions at the start of the year and sends smart three-year-old Proverb over the English Channel for the Listed Prix Kistena (2.50pm) at Deauville.

The Highclere colt enjoyed a successful juvenile campaign but disappointed when beaten favourite at Chantilly on his first start of the season and must bounce back over this longer trip of six furlongs.

Vicious Harry is a consistent type often placed in similar contests including when runner-up behind Proverb's stablemate Perdika last time.

Henri-Alex Pantall's Art Of Magic will be popular as she looks for her third victory on the bounce, but will have to improve on this rise in grade.

Sunday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Uttoxeter and Windsor, plus Listed action at Deauville, all live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday, July 2.