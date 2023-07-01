Northumberland Plate: Calling The Wind sees off favourite Golden Rules to win Newcastle feature for Richard Hughes

Calling The Wind stayed on strongest at a blustery Newcastle to land the £150,000 Northumberland Plate for Richard Hughes.

The 14/1 shot had arrived in fine form having chased home Ahorsewithnoname in the Ascot Stakes at the Royal meeting last week and was primed for another test at Gosforth Park.

Jockey Neil Callan appeared keen to bide his time on the winner and delivered his mount with a perfectly-timed attack as the 19-runner field entered the final stages of the two-mile trip.

He found a brave partner in Calling The Wind, holding off the late rallying favourite Golden Rules, who had been the subject of a notable pre-race gamble.

Callan told Sky Sports Racing: "Fair play to Richard, it's a big win for him and his team. I'm only on the horse for two minutes.

"He travelled round beautifully and at the top of the straight I was confident he was going to run a big race.

"He's a handy little horse and quickened up quite nicely."

La Hacienda dances to Vase victory

Image: La Hacienda (left) beats Mostly Sunny in the Northumberland Vase

La Hacienda sparked some wild celebrations as Matthew Smith's runner lifted the valuable JenningsBet Northumberland Vase Handicap.

Talented apprentice Harry Davies was booked for the ride and had to use all his might to fend off the late challenge of Mostly Sunny having made the first move forward.

Faylaq battled on for third ahead of Legendary Day in fourth.

Tiber Flow showed his toughness to run down long-time leader Spycatcher and win the Group Three JenningsBet Chipchase Stakes.

Image: Tiber Flow and Tom Marquand get past Spycatcher to win the Chipchase Stakes

The William Haggas-trained four-year-old was a well-fancied 5/2 favourite for the six-furlong contest and was given a patient ride early on by Tom Marquand as Clifford Lee attempted to break clear on Karl Burke's Spycatcher.

With few others able to land a blow, Marquand rallied his mount in the final furlong and came past his rival to win by a neck, with Witch Hunter back in third and Brad The Brief fourth.

Oisin Murphy produced a stunning ride to deliver Batal Dubai with a perfectly-timed attack to win the opener on the card, the JenningsBet Festival Handicap.

Image: Oisin Murphy (right) delivers Batal Dubai with a perfect run at Newcastle

Sent off as 7/2 joint-favourite, Harry and Roger Charlton's colt was at the rear of the nine-runner field with two furlongs to go, but the former champion jockey weaved his way into a gap to mount a challenge.

Andrea Atzeni had shot for the line on Animate, but Murphy had his target in sight and got Batal Dubai in front as the pair passed the post.