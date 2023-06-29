Frankie Dettori: Jockey hit with nine-day careless riding ban after failed appeal for Royal Ascot ride on Saga

Frankie Dettori will serve a nine-day ban after failing in his appeal against a careless riding charge from Royal Ascot last week.

Dettori was handed a suspension after it was ruled he attempted to shift right-handed entering the first bend in the Listed Wolferton Stakes on the King and Queen's horse Saga.

Stewards judged Dettori to have caused interference to several rivals, with Saga going on to finish fifth behind Royal Champion.

The ban rules Dettori out from July 4-12, meaning the 52-year-old Italian will miss the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown and a potential ride on Coronation Cup star Emily Upjohn.

Dettori is also set to miss the July Cup on July 15 after a seperate suspension incurred at Royal Ascot for breaching whip rules when going one above the permitted level on Queen Anne runner-up Inspiral.

That will see Dettori miss eight days of action between July 13 and July 15, as well as July 17 to July 21.