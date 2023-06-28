Hollie Doyle completes full set on the Flat with first Carlisle winner on Mostawaa

Hollie Doyle reached another notable milestone as she steered Mostawaa to victory in the £30,000 Stablemate By Agma Carlisle Bell.

Fresh from booting home three winners at Royal Ascot last week, the record-breaking rider made the long journey north to Cumbria in a bid to secure her first victory at Carlisle - the only British racecourse to currently stage Flat racing where she had not previously enjoyed success.

Doyle fittingly broke her duck in one of the track's most prestigious races, with the two bells on offer to the winner reputed to be the oldest sporting trophy in the world, having first been presented in 1599 when Queen Elizabeth I was on the throne.

The Heather Main-trained Mostawaa was a 15/2 chance to complete his hat-trick following recent wins at Brighton and York. After racing prominently, the seven-year-old answered his rider's every call to repel the sustained challenge of Liamarty Dreams by half a length.

Image: Doyle last week became the first female rider to win a Group One race at Royal Ascot with Bradsell in the King's Stand

"He's turned a corner in his old age," said Doyle.

"He won at Brighton and then he went to York, but I did get an easy lead that day and things fell right. Today there was plenty of pace on paper and it's a stiff track on soft ground, but he stuck at it well and I think now you could probably investigate going up to 10 furlongs.

"Between the three- and the two- [furlong markers] I was thinking I hadn't got much of a breather into him and we were going a good gallop. They got into a duel and to be fair the pair of them kept going."

She added: "It's great to have a winner here because it's a good atmosphere and it's a long way to come!

"I used to come up for the lady riders' meeting so I've had a few rides, but no winner until today."