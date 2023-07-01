Pretty Polly Stakes: Via Sistina shines bright as George Boughey's raider leads home British one-two at the Curragh

Via Sistina led home a one-two for the British raiders when storming to a Group One triumph in the Yulong Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.

Trained by George Boughey, the five-year-old arrived in Ireland having seen her impressive Newmarket win over Al Husn franked at Newcastle in the Hoppings Stakes, and the mount of Jamie Spencer was sent off the 6/4 favourite to give the Saffron House handler a first Irish win.

Spencer was in no rush aboard the progressive daughter of Fastnet Rock and had Via Sistina anchored alongside fellow raider, Hughie Morrison's Stay Alert, in the early stages as Trevaunance and Above The Curve disputed matters at the head of proceedings.

There was little change in the order until the runners straightened for home, when both Ronan Whelan aboard Stay Alert and the big-race favourite began to plot a route to the front and it was Via Sistina who made the eye-catching progress when shown daylight by Spencer.

With energy to burn she was soon alongside Above The Curve disputing the lead with a furlong to run and although hanging right and causing interference to both the Rosscarbery and the eventual third Above The Curve in the process of making her challenge, she was full of running at the finish as she crossed the line with a two-length advantage over Stay Alert.

A stewards' inquiry was called due to the interference in the aftermath, but the result remained unaltered as Spencer bagged Group One victories on successive Saturdays following last week's shock success in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes aboard Khaadem.

Image: Via Sistina races clear in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh

He said: "I had a plan to jump smartly, get up behind Ryan (Moore, on Above The Curve) third or fourth. She didn't jump and my first thing was to get out and don't get stuck down the fence. I was on about Plan E at that stage.

"She leaned in a bit early in the straight and obviously halfway down the straight, but she was much the best. I only had to give her one flick and she had her ears pricked the last furlong."

As well as a first winner in Ireland for Boughey, it was the first time Via Sistina has struck at the highest level and options look open with Coral going 3/1 from 7/1 for the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, while Paddy Power gave quotes of 5/2 from 4/1 for Newmarket's Falmouth Stakes and 10/1 for the Yorkshire Oaks.

Matrika proves too good in Airlie Stud

Image: Matrika and Ryan Moore on the way to victory in the Airlie Stud Stakes

Matrika confirmed herself out as filly of considerable talent when returning to home soil to claim the Airlie Stud Stakes in convincing fashion.

Aidan O'Brien's daughter of No Nay Never was a course and distance winner on debut in late May and went on to be narrowly denied by Donnacha O'Brien's Porta Fortuna when second in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot on just her second start.

Despite this coming only eight days after her huge Ascot effort, Matrika was sent off the 2/5 favourite and proved she was a cut above her opposition in this Group Two contest.

She led those who raced on the far side with the field splitting into two groups, before stretching clear in the hands of Ryan Moore inside the final furlong, as she registered a one-and-three-quarter length victory over the keeping-on Gunzburg.

City Of Troy impresses on debut

Image: City Of Troy

City Of Troy could have an exciting future having made an impressive debut.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained two-year-old is a son of Justify out of a Group One-winning Coolmore mare and produced a performance befitting of his regal breeding when sent off the 6/4 favourite for the seven-furlong Barronstown Stud Irish EBF (C & G) Maiden.

Always close to the pace in the hands of Ryan Moore, he extended clear to register a two-and-a-half-length victory in an extremely professional manner when asked by his rider, with the nature of the success enough to see the colt introduced into next year's 2000 Guineas market at 16/1 by Coral and Betfair.