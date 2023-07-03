Today on Sky Sports Racing: Sprint stars Tanmawwy and Aphelios feature in wide-open Windsor contest on Monday

Sprint stars take centre stage on another typically competitive evening card at Windsor on Monday, while there is afternoon jumping from Southwell, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

6.45 Windsor - Nine battle it out in Sprint Series Qualifier

The week starts with another ultra-competitive Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap (6.45) as things build toward next month's final back at the Thameside track.

Ed Dunlop's Sterling Knight has already booked his spot with victory in a qualifier in June but returns for another spin, presumably as a stepping stone to the big one on August 7 where £75,000 is on offer.

Charlie Hills' Tanmawwy was sent off favourite for a valuable Newmarket handicap when last seen in May but ultimately disappointed back in 19th (of 21). Title-chasing William Buick keeps the ride and he still very much sets the standard off top weight here.

Mick Appleby's Aphelios will be looking to bounce back from an uncharacteristically poor run on reappearance on April 19, but prior to finish last of 11 on that occasion he'd finished in the first three home on each of his 12 starts.

Image: Tanmawwy makes a winning debut at Haydock

Heather Main's Mister Bluebird has been well fancied in the market on all four starts this year and is one to note back down in trip to six furlongs.

Clive Cox's Lethal Nymph is another already qualified for the final despite a couple of below-par efforts this season.

Image: Lethal Nymph (black and yellow) lands a valuable handicap prize at Ascot

5.10 Windsor - Skallywag Bay takes on Estate in competitive handicap

Windsor's card gets underway with another competitive nine-runner handicap as Skallywag Bay seeks another victory in the Harpers Horsing Around 30th Anniversary Cup Handicap (5.10).

Richard Hannon's filly seemed to relish the step down to five furlongs at Lingfield last month, although that came on the All-Weather surface and she is 0-5 on the turf.

Her draw in stall nine could make things difficult given her preferred prominent racing style and she faces some talented challengers, including Estate from the in-form Andrew Balding yard.

The son of Showcasing, the mount of Buick here, filled the runner-up spot on his first two starts of the year before scoring at Salisbury and earning a spot in the valuable three-year-old 'Dash' at Epsom, finishing a credible sixth.

Image: Skallywag Bay in winning action at Lingfield on the All-Weather

2.25 Southwell - Wick Green the one to beat in opener

Southwell's afternoon jumps card kicks off with an interesting four-runner affair in the At The Races App Market Movers Handicap Chase (2.25).

Having boasted an incredible 30 per cent strike-rate with runners over fences last season, trainer Ben Pauling looks a good place to start when assessing their chances and his runner Wick Green arrives off the back of an easy victory at Worcester on May 17.

That came in first time cheekpieces and with the aid retained here, you'd think the lightly rated 10-year-old could have more to give from an 8lb higher mark under Luca Morgan.

Dr Richard Newland's Shetland Bus ran respectably at Worcester on June 3 and sports blinkers for the first time since 2019. He looks to be the key opponent with both Tango Boy and Fairlawn Flyer arriving in poor recent form.

