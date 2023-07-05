All-Weather Championships: ARC announces return of £1m bonus scheme including Horse of the Month awards

A £1m bonus scheme will once again be up for grabs across Sky Sports Racing’s four All-Weather tracks this winter, Arena Racing Company (ARC) has confirmed.

Following its successful introduction last year, the scheme returns for racing at Lingfield Park, Southwell, Newcastle and Wolverhampton during the All-Weather Championships campaign between October 17, 2023 and March 29, 2024.

The bonuses include five 'Horse of the Month' awards and the overall 'Horse of the Year' title, which carries a first prize of £100,000.

Grant Tuer's Walking On Clouds lifted the inaugural All-Weather Horse of the Year award after five wins, four seconds, two thirds and a fifth-placed finish from 12 qualifying runs.

Tuer said: "I think it's been a great competition. The make-up of the competition, with the monthly prizes and fact that there are 20 prizes in the Horse of the Year has been fantastic. It got everyone interested in it and everyone's been talking about. We'll certainly be having another go this year!"

Image: Walking On Clouds (pink) was the inaugural All-Weather Horse of the Year after five wins during the 2022/23 campaign

Arc's managing director Mark Spincer said: "We are delighted to announce the second running of the £1,000,000 All-Weather Bonus Scheme this winter.

"The competition proved incredibly popular in year one, and we were really pleased with the level of engagement from owners and trainers across the country. We are really looking forward to getting under way again in October and seeing who will come out on top come the end of the season."