Falmouth Stakes: Nashwa finds her form in Newmarket Group One to score under Hollie Doyle

Nashwa excelled on her return to a mile under Hollie Doyle to absolutely bolt up in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.

Riding her seventh Group One winner, Doyle was briefly stuck in a pocket as the pace quickened - but once she was in the clear the race was over in a matter of strides.

John and Thady Gosden's filly had run well to be placed in the Oaks over a mile and a half last season, and went on to win Group Ones over 10 furlongs in the Prix de Diane and Nassau Stakes.

However, she had looked fairly lacklustre in her two previous runs this season, in France and down in Group Three company at Newcastle.

But she clearly thrived for being dropped in trip on rain-softened ground, looking in a different league to her rivals.

Pam Sly's Astral Beau led until just over a furlong out when Remarquee looked a huge threat, bidding to give Ralph Beckett and Rob Hornby another victory in the race after Prosperous Voyage 12 months ago, only for Nashwa (4/1) to take off, ultimately winning by five lengths.

Remarquee was second and the even-money favourite Via Sistina third.

Image: Hollie Doyle returns to the winners' enclosure at Newmarket on board Nashwa

John Gosden said: "She's a filly that has taken a long time to come to herself. She ran in France and she wasn't there and at Newcastle she was a little keen early. It's a stiff mile and a quarter up there and she just over-raced early and got caught in the last few strides.

"I only thought in the last week that she needs racing, I didn't want her to be too fresh for the Nassau Stakes by waiting seven weeks. I thought coming here would suit as she's got plenty of speed any how that a mile has really suited her - she's a filly who could run in the QEII (at Ascot) at the end of the year.

"I didn't like the gap between Newcastle and the Nassau, she gets big and she gets fresh and she goes to Goodwood and over-races and is too keen. So, this race is close to home and just thought of it last weekend. I rang Teddy (Grimthorpe) and he wondered what I was smoking! I just knew it was the right thing to come here and she's proven it. She's a classy filly.

"She's a powerful filly and she's built like a colt and a mile and a quarter is the top of her range really. She was third in an Oaks and we found out she didn't stay. The plan now is to go to the Nassau.

"She's finely come to herself. A lot of them have found the spring difficult, Emily Upjohn was going to run in Dubai and she didn't end up running until June, so with the fillies you have to be patient. She's come here though and she's super adaptable.

"Hollie gets an excellent tune out of her. She's over raced at Newcastle but we've learned from that and come here."

Stott in dreamland with 440/1 treble

Live Your Dream (5/2 favourite) repeated his 2021 success in the £100,000 bet365 Trophy Heritage Handicap to bring up a 440/1 treble for jockey Kevin Stott.

Godolphin's six-year-old Iffraaj gelding missed all of 2022 but had shaped with promise on two outings this year when placed at Haydock Park and Royal Ascot.

Travelling well throughout, he went to the front two furlongs out and the result was not in doubt thereafter as he went on to win by a comfortable length and three quarters.

Image: Live Your Dream wins the bet365 Trophy at Newmarket under Kevin Stott

Persian Dreamer (5/1) handed her owner Kia Joorabchian the perfect birthday present when scoring in the Group Two Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes.

All eyes were on Godolphin's 1/6 favourite Star Of Mystery but she was headed entering the final furlong by Persian Warrior, who ran on strongly to win by a length and three quarters.

Image: Persian Dreamer (left) beats Star Of Mystery in the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes

Killybegs Warrior (20/1) made it three wins from as many starts on the July Course at Newmarket when battling his way to success in the £100,000 6 Horse Challenge At bet365 Handicap.

Carrying the silks of one of his stable's longstanding owners, Mick Doyle, the three-year-old son of Saxon Warrior went to the front entering the final quarter mile under Stott.

After being headed by Obelix in the final furlong, he rallied gamely inside the final half-furlong to score by three-quarters of a length.

This was a seventh success in this race for a horse trained by a member of the Johnston family in the last 11 years. Mark Johnston saddled six winners between 2013 and 2020 with this being a first for his son Charlie.