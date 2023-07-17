Today on Sky Sports Racing: Windsor, Newton Abbot and Wolverhampton feature on busy Monday

It’s a busy start to the new week on Sky Sports Racing with Windsor, Newton Abbot and Wolverhampton, all live from 2.15pm.

7.10 Windsor - Coco Bear seeks four-timer against Clover's Aljari

With just two qualifiers remaining before next month's final, it is no surprise the Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap (7.10) has attracted a competitive field of 11.

Patrick Chamings' Coco Bear started a sequence of three consecutive victories here back in April and arrives off the back of a two-month break looking to pick up where he left off last time at Ascot.

Aljari is more regularly seen operating on the All-Weather but Tom Clover seems willing to throw the dice in search of first win on turf, with Luke Morris booked.

David Loughnane's Mojomaker has dropped to career-low handicap mark of 83 but is only four-year-old and could be dangerous as he seeks just a second victory on what is his 20th start.

Top weight Justcallmepete put together four wins in a row in the depths of the All-Weather winter season and returned from an 82-day break when third in a series qualifier here last month.

Image: Mojomaker scored at Sandown in June 2021

3.25 Newton Abbot - San Giovanni returns looking to get back to winning ways

The Fiddy Thornes Birthday Handicap Hurdle (3.25) looks pretty wide-open with good cases possible for five of the six runners.

Harry Fry's San Giovanni was a winner over this course and distance a year ago but struggled in handicap company in a stronger event at Worcester last September. The seven-year-old has been off the track since then and has had wind surgery since.

On the contrary, the Milton Harris-trained Pyramid Place has been kept busy, winning two of his eight starts since we last saw San Giovanni, and is up 3lb for the last Cartmel success.

Eritage took a while to get going for Syd Hosie after moving from Paul Nicholls but outran huge odds of 80/1 to be third at Worcester last month.

Vision Des Flos lurks on a dangerous mark based on the best of his form over fences, while Thirtyfourstitches returns for the first time since April.

Image: Pyramid Place scored at Cartmel last time out

8.30 Wolverhampton - Rogue De Vega makes handicap debut for Clover

The red and white colours of up-and-coming ownership group The Rogues Gallery enjoyed Royal Ascot success this year with 35,000 guineas buy Rogue Millennium and the team might have found another clever purchase with Rogue De Vega.

A full brother to talented sprinter Mondammej, he cost 150,000 guineas as a yearling but then went to the Rogue team for €40,000 last year and got off the mark for Tom Clover at Chelmsford in May.

Beaten just under a length last time at Bath, the three-year-old makes his handicap debut in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap (8.30) off a mark of 76.

Course and distance winner Bill Plumb disappointed in his hat-trick bid at Southwell when last seen but could easily bounce back and has star apprentice Billy Loughnane on board for the first time.

