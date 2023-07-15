Superlative Stakes: City Of Troy emerges as early Classic contender with Newmarket stroll

City Of Troy shot to the top of next year's 2000 Guineas betting after confirming his class with a destructive display in the bet365 Superlative Stakes at Newmarket.

Trained by Aidan O'Brien, the regally-bred son of Triple Crown hero Justify looked a real talent on debut at the Curragh earlier this month and immediately took the jump up to Group Two level in his stride as he dazzled on Newmarket's July course.

Having travelled like the consummate professional in the early stages of this seven-furlong event, Ryan Moore wasted little time in asking his mount to stride on passing the two-furlong marker, where the response was electric as he soon took lengths out of his rivals.

Moore kept up the momentum inside the final furlong as City Of Troy skipped further and further clear of his pursuers, with six-and-a-half lengths separating the Ballydoyle youngster and Richard Hannon's Haatem in second at the winning post.

His effort saw him leap over stablemate River Tiber at the head of the Classic market, and already-short post-race prices for the Guineas quickly came under pressure, with Coral's 7/2 not lasting long before becoming 5/2. Paddy Power quoted 4/1 about the Derby.

O'Brien said: "He's unusual. Very unusual. It's unbelievable, really. Dean (Gallagher) rides him out every day and has done a wonderful job. He's just so natural. He has an unbelievable rhythm and an unbelievable mind. He looks a very special horse.

Image: City Of Troy has shot to the top of next year's 2000 Guineas and Derby markets

"He floats effortlessly. He is very happy to get a lead, very happy to go forward. Ryan said it never happened to him before what happened at the Curragh the last day going to the wall. He said he wasn't going to get him pulled up.

"Even today, crossing the line, he was still heading off. He will be better on top of the ground - he's a good-ground horse.

"I came here not to run him [because of the easy ground], but the lads said let him run, because we have to find out for the future because if the ground does turn what we can do. So, it was the right decision, I'm delighted for them.

"He's after travelling now, that's what we always try to do. He obviously has all the races now as he matures, the Futurity, the National Stakes, the Dewhurst, all those sort of races are open to him now.

Image: Ryan Moore takes in the adoration of the Newmarket crowd

"Obviously, as you can see, he has loads of speed, so a mile should be no problem to him. The way he cruises, and with his action and everything. We know about Justifys, they are all Classic-bred horses. It is very exciting, really."

He added: "He is a lovely looking horse. We have River Tiber and some lovely horses. They are obviously a nice team of horses there, so I'm delighted for the lads. He kept going again, didn't he [after the line]? He is just unusual. Very unusual."

Biggles was rewarded for his consistency in landing the bet365 Bunbury Cup, with Ryan Moore again superb in the saddle.

The six-year-old showed plenty of distain for his rivals, drawing readily clear in the seven-furlong contest after hitting the front inside the final furlong.

The Ralph Beckett-trained gelding won four times last year on different ground over seven furlongs, with his trainer adding that he had got it wrong when sending him over an extended mile earlier in his career.

Runner-up in the Victoria Cup at Ascot, he returned to the Berkshire track and finished ninth in the Buckingham Palace at the Royal meeting.

However, he never looked in any danger once Moore got into contention on the rain-softened ground and the 5/1 shot had two lengths to spare over Ropey Guest, who was occupying the same position as 12 months ago. Awaal, the 7/2 favourite, was a head back in third.

Image: Biggles and Ryan Moore win the Bunbury Cup for Ralph Beckett

The Rossdales British EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes invariably produces some nice types and the aptly-named Race The Wind could prove to be another after she made light of very blustery conditions to score with some ease.

William Buick always had the Charlie Appleby-trained daughter of Too Darn Hot to the fore in the seven-furlong contest, in which Aidan O'Brien's Content was a non-runner, and took advantage of a stands rail passage to account for the promising Get Jiggy With It by three-quarters of a length.

Though Buick felt the winner was coming to the end of her tether in the closing stages, owing to the rain-softened ground, she clearly showed improvement from finishing fourth to stablemate Dance Sequence on her first run over course and distance a fortnight ago.

Appleby, Buick and Godolphin were on the mark again in the bet365 Mile Handicap when top-weight Highbank decided it was one of his going days.

Though he had acquitted himself well in three starts in Dubai, he had been well held in the Britannia at Royal Ascot.

Buick rode him with confidence this time and the 11/1 shot drew readily clear to score by three lengths from Quantum Impact.

Image: Naomi Lapaglia gets her head in front in the Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa Fillies' Handicap at Newmarket

Naomi Lapaglia is highly regarded by trainer Richard Spencer and while she has taken time to flourish this season, she took the Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa Fillies' Handicap in good style under experienced South African jockey Greg Cheyne.

Down the field in the Qipco 1000 Guineas, she also produced a lacklustre effort at Goodwood, but relished this drop back to seven furlongs to score by a length from In These Shoes at 5/1.