Grand Prix de Paris: Feed The Flame flies home to beat Adelaide River and Soul Sister to Group One title at ParisLongchamp

Feed The Flame ran out a stylish last-to-first winner of the Grand Prix de Paris at ParisLongchamp, denying Adelaide River and Soul Sister in a thrilling finish.

Dropped right out by Cristian Demuro, the Pascal Bary-trained Kingman colt had last been seen finishing fourth to Ace Impact in the Prix du Jockey Club over an extended 10 furlongs and was supplemented for this mile-and-a-half feature.

Racing more in mid-division were Aidan O'Brien's Adelaide River - runner-up to Auguste Rodin in the Irish Derby - and John and Thady Gosden's Oaks heroine Soul Sister.

When Ryan Moore elected to make his move on Adelaide River it looked like Kieran Shoemark had him covered on Soul Sister, but as the pair locked in battle Feed The Flame was produced to perfection by Demuro to run them both down.

A length was the winning margin from Adelaide River, with Soul Sister just behind in third.

Of Soul Sister, Thady Gosden told Sky Sports Racing: "She's run a very good race. The winner looks an exceptional colt. He quickened by the whole field from arguably the worst position in the race, like a proper horse.

"He looked smart coming into this and was supplemented like our filly, he's probably one of the best mile-and-a-half horses around at the moment. She's run a very good race in defeat to him.

"There's options back with the fillies now, we'll see how she comes out of it and probably do that."

Bookmaker reaction was positive about Feed The Flame for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe - a race the decorated Bary has still to win.

"He was remarkable today. The Qatar Prix du Jockey Club came a little soon for him. He's a very, very good horse, and 2,400 metres is his true distance," Bary said.

"He's very calm and always takes a little time to find his feet. However, when he does so, look at the way he accelerated! We've been patient with him - he didn't run at two, and Jean-Louis Bouchard (owner) has been rewarded.

"He'll run in the Qatar Prix Niel before heading to the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe."

Demuro added: "When I asked him to quicken, he picked up in two strides. He went very fast!"

