Ascot Summer Mile: Master Of The Seas shows class to win Group Two prize at Ascot for Charlie Appleby

Master Of The Seas showed his class to dominate the Group Two Fred Cowley MBE Memorial Summer Mile at Ascot.

A former 2000 Guineas runner-up, the Charlie Appleby-trained five-year-old has had his issues off the track and was stepping down in class after disappointing in the Group One Dubai Turf when last seen.

Connections had given the Dubawi gelding plenty of time since Meydan and targeted Saturday's valuable contest, for which he was sent off an 11/2 chance with James Doyle on board.

Fellow Appleby runner New Kingdom had led a strong pace along with American raider Classic Causeway.

Meanwhile, a messy race was developing in behind and Doyle was nudged five horses wide as the field turned into the home straight.

But, as the speed collapsed up front, Master Of The Seas had plenty left in the tank and pulled clear to win by four lengths from 11/10 favourite Aldaary, with Royal Hunt Cup winner Jimi Hendrix in third.

Doyle told Sky Sports Racing: "It was a bit messy and I could see they were flying along. He's a sensitive horse so he has to find his own rhythm.

"I was quite far back but kind of happy and in my comfort zone.

"The pace died in front of me and I wanted him to keep the revs up so I asked him to quicken.

"We have to be realistic that it's a good time to catch him as he always runs well after a break.

"Charlie will no doubt have a plan, whether that's pot-hunting around the world, we'll have to see."

Al Musmak makes his mark on debut

Al Musmak made an eye-catching debut as he battled to victory over Hugo Palmer's Under The Sun in the Juddmonte British EBF Restricted Novice Stakes.

The Roger Varian-trained colt had to work hard under David Egan to reel in the long-time leader, with the front two pulling well clear of Galactic Charm.

Real Dream looks to be a stayer on the up after picking up a third career victory from just six starts in the Ascot Racecourse Supports Children Heard And Seen Handicap over a-mile-and-six-furlongs.

Richard Kingscote always looked full of confidence on the 5/6 favourite and pulled four-and-a-quarter lengths clear of Crescent Lake.

Newmarket-based French jockey Jefferson Smith celebrated his first Ascot winner as The Big Board stayed clear of traffic to win the Ascot/1711 Learning To Work Bake-Off Competition Heritage Handicap for Richard Hannon and King Power Racing.

A good winner at Doncaster last week, the three-year-old filly got first run on Badri, Vintage Clarets and Raasel to record a fourth career victory.