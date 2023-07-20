 Skip to content

Shergar Cup live on Sky Sports Racing: Frankie Dettori to lead team Europe in final appearance at Ascot fixture

Shergar Cup all-time leading rider Hayley Turner captains Ladies team with Hollie Doyle and Saffie Osborne; Vincent Ho, Joao Moreira and Kazuo Yokoyama star for the Rest Of The World, while Luke Morris captains Great Britain and Ireland

Thursday 20 July 2023 12:05, UK

Frankie Dettori leads out team Europe at last year&#39;s Shergar Cup
Image: Frankie Dettori leads out team Europe at last year's Shergar Cup

Frankie Dettori will captain team Europe as he partakes in his final Shergar Cup at Ascot on August 12, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

The event will be Dettori's 12th appearance at the meeting, having been on the winning team three times.

Having first taken part in 2000, Dettori was most recently successful in 2014 and will join French rider Olivier Peslier and Kazakh-born Bauyrzhan Murzabayev on team Europe.

Dettori said: "The Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup is always a fun event and I was keen to be involved in my final year riding.

"Ascot does an excellent job attracting some of the biggest names from around the world, while the prize money and incentives for owners, trainers and stable staff are fantastic.

"I like the look of our team. Myself and Olivier were on the winning side in 2014 and hopefully we can repeat the feat this year."

Shergar Cup 2023 teams

Europe - Frankie Dettori (c); Bauyrzhan Murzabayev ; Olivier Peslier

Ladies - Hayley Turner (c); Hollie Doyle; Saffie Osborne

Rest Of The World - Vincent Ho (c); Joao Moreira; Kazuo Yokoyama

GB & Ireland - Luke Morris (c); Tom Marquand; Declan McDonogh

GB & Ireland will be led by Luke Morris, who won last season's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Alpinista, with Tom Marquand and Declan McDonogh joining him.

Hong Kong star Vincent Ho returns as captain of Rest of the World alongside Brazilian jockey Joao Moreira and Kazuo Yokoyama, a multiple Group One winner in his native Japan.

Hayley Turner, the most successful rider in Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup history and twice a winner of the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle, heads up the Ladies team.

Hayley Turner celebrates her ninth Shergar Cup success with Manaccan
Image: Hayley Turner celebrates her ninth Shergar Cup success with Manaccan

Hollie Doyle is set to make her third appearance at the event, fresh from riding three winners at Royal Ascot, while Saffie Osborne makes her debut in the competition.

Nick Smith, director of racing and public affairs at Ascot, said: "With the continued support of Dubai Duty Free, we are delighted to unveil one of our strongest and most varied line-ups of jockeys for this year's Shergar Cup.

"Frankie is captaining Europe as part of his farewell tour, while it's great to welcome back Vincent Ho, who has made such an impression when riding in the UK previously.

Great Britain and Ireland celebrate victory in the Shergar Cup
Image: Great Britain and Ireland celebrate victory in the Shergar Cup last year

"We are also excited to have Joao Moreira pencilled in for his third Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup appearance, in what could be his final year in the saddle. There will be debuts for Bauyrzhan Murzabayev, Luke Morris, Tom Marquand, Saffie Osborne and Kazuo Yokoyama.

"Of course, no Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup would be complete without Hayley Turner, who has such a tremendous record at Ascot and is synonymous with this event."

