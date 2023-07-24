Today on Sky Sports Racing: Sprint Series returns on competitive Windsor card

Another Windsor Sprint Series qualifier takes place on Monday evening with a particularly-competitive heat, live on Sky Sports Racing.

6.20 Windsor - Beckett runner bids to defy top weight

There are only six runners but it looks a cracking renewal of the Play With The Finest Bookmaker, Fitzdares Nursery Handicap (6:20).

Ralph Beckett sends out Matters Most who was in Listed company last time over at Sandown, so this is a significant drop in grade - although he will carry top weight as a result.

Of the others, Coventry Stakes also-ran Flag Of St George goes for Jane Chapple-Hyam, while Politico will likely attempt to make all with Oisin Murphy in the saddle.

7.50 Windsor - Top-class qualifier up for grabs

The feature is again a Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap (7:50) and 10 runners are set to go to post with a host of horses with leading chances.

Robyn Brisland's The Cruising Lord is probably the place to start, having shown plenty of consistent form before winning last time - Kevin Stott takes the ride.

Tom Marquand rides Sassy Belle and Amazonian Dream has Murphy in the saddle - both have chances in a wide-open heat.

8.20 Windsor - Decoration looks to build on shock

It was something of a surprise when Decoration won at this venue earlier this month but she is attempting to score again in the British EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap (8:20).

In the Coolmore colours, she definitely takes a step up in quality here and will probably need to find more improvement for the Roger Varian team.

Sir Michael Stoute's Zarga could well go off favourite despite having gone five without success, while the Royal colours are carried by Blue Missile for William Haggas, last seen in Listed company.

Watch Windsor on Sky Sports Racing on Monday July 24.