King George live on Sky Sports Racing: Why Derby double hero Auguste Rodin was always destined for greatness

From the very beginning, Auguste Rodin has been considered a special horse but his road to the King George at Ascot has not quite been plain sailing.

From the last crop of superstar Japanese sire Deep Impact before his sad passing in 2019, Auguste Rodin was bred by Coolmore to race at the very highest level.

His powerhouse connections - trainer Aidan O'Brien and owners Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith and John Magnier - will have had Group One dreams and Classic targets in mind long before their beloved colt took part in his first workout at Ballydoyle.

VIP treatment came early too, with Auguste Rodin getting a prime spot at O'Brien's yard in the same box which has housed former equine heroes Duke Of Marmalade, Dylan Thomas, St Nicholas Abbey and Rip Van Winkle.

"Even before he came he was considered very special," O'Brien tells Sky Sports Racing. "He came very highly-rated from Coolmore and through all his checks and samples from being a foal.

"When we started working him, he looked very special. Ryan rode him in the February as a two-year-old and said: 'This is a very special horse'. He ticked all the boxes all the way."

Things didn't get off to the ideal start on the track. Defeat at the Curragh - beaten two-and-a-quarter lengths by Crypto Force - in June last year will have disappointed the team, but he quickly bounced back to form, going on to land a Group Two prize at Leopardstown before Group One glory at Doncaster as a juvenile.

Image: Auguste Rodin wins at Doncaster in stunning fashion

"The first day he ran at the Curragh, he just got beat when he raced a little messy and just caught in a bit of traffic," O'Brien said. "Again, Ryan came in and said he felt special.

"Every week he is progressing. Physically, he is getting stronger and he's growing still."

With victory on Town Moor secured, Auguste Rodin headed off for his break with his position as the winter 'hype horse' also guaranteed going into his Classic season.

Talk of a potential Triple Crown - the 2000 Guineas, Epsom Derby and St Leger - was rife, but again Auguste Rodin's campaign would start with a whimper.

Beaten 22 lengths in the Newmarket Classic, many thought something must have been amiss with O'Brien's runner, but once again he came roaring back with victory in both the English and Irish Derby.

Image: King Of Steel (right) chases home Auguste Rodin in the Derby at Epsom

That left O'Brien looking to Ascot on Saturday and a first opportunity for Auguste Rodin to test his skills against the old generations.

"We always had in mind that's what we'd do," O'Brien said. "Even if he'd won the Guineas he'd have gone to Epsom [Derby] and then the Curragh [Irish Derby].

"I suppose if he was going to the St Leger he might not have gone to the King George but the plan after the Derby has always been to go to the Curragh and then Ascot."

Image: Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien pose for a photo with Auguste Rodin after Irish Derby success

As for targets beyond the King George, O'Brien is keeping his options open.

He explained: "He'll have a little rest and then he'll come back for either Leopardstown or York for either the Irish Champion Stakes or the Juddmonte. Then we'll have a look for a race after that.

"Obviously the Arc is there but he's a beautifully moving horse and you wouldn't want to be running him in soft ground or bad ground."

O'Brien's stable stars

Kyprios

"He's in good shape and we're very happy with him. He's slowly starting his build-up and we're thinking about the Irish Leger. I'm not sure we'll get a run in before that.

"It's great to have him back in full work. The lads did a lot with him and there's been so many people involved, it's incredible. So far, so good."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Trainer Aidan O'Brien has named the Irish Leger as Kyprios' return target as he continues to build back his strength following an injury setback.

City Of Troy

"He look a very different horse when he's racing. He's a typical Justify with a big cruising speed and a good mind. He gets the trip really well and has loads of natural early pace.

"He looks very exciting, he could be anything.

"We all know what his dad did in America and he's out of a great mare as well."

Luxembourg

"He was pestered [in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes] and the American horse [Classic Causeway] just messed up Ryan's clock. Ryan was very happy with the horse.

"He got taken on all the way and it gave us no chance. We think he's better than that.

"He's a hardy customer and we'll keep giving him plenty of work.

"He'll be very happy going a mile-and-a-half and we're thinking of going to the King George."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luxembourg is all set to feature alongside stablemate Auguste Rodin in next Saturday's King George at Ascot

Paddington

"He's an incredible horse and is thriving. He's very exciting and is improving hand over fist with every run. His rate of improvement is very unusual.

"We're thinking of going to the Sussex with him and going back to a mile."

Little Big Bear

"He's good, he just got chopped up in the July Cup. Ryan was giving him a chance down to the two-furlong mark and he'd just started his run.

"Horses came either side of him and he got sandwiched. He was lucky not to have been brought down.

"He's come out of the race very well so we're thinking of going to France for the Maurice de Gheest."

Adelaide River

"He ran a very good race [in the Grand Prix de Paris] and might have been beaten by a very good horse.

"He's a big horse and will be better next year. We were surprised by what he did at two and even what he's doing now is very good."