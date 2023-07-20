Hollie Doyle blog: Sky Sports Racing ambassador has one eye on William Buick in flat jockeys' championship

With one eye on the jockeys’ championship, Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle heads to Newmarket for six Saturday rides before flying to France for a Listed race on Sunday.

Heavenly in pursuit of more black type

I'm working hard to keep reigning champion William Buick in my sights in the race to be champion jockey, but it's been a frustrating week so far with winners proving hard to come by.

Still, I'm hopeful I can make up some ground with a full book of rides at Newmarket on Saturday, including my boss Archie Watson's HEAVENLY BREATH in the Listed Ric And Mary Hambro Aphrodite Fillies' Stakes (4.15).

Apple Tree Stud's daughter of Dark Angel has already achieved valuable black type, finishing second in a Group Three in France in September and failing by only a nose in Listed company at Saint-Cloud in March.

Stepping up to a mile-and-a-half shouldn't be a problem for a filly who deserves to win a race at this level. She's straightforward, and this looks a good opportunity on paper on the back of a respectable run in the Group Three Hoppings Fillies' Stakes at Newcastle.

Image: Champion jockey William Buick speaks to Sky Sports Racing's Matt Chapman

Amigo out to make winning debut

Michael Bell introduces the Gredley family's Postponed filly AMBIENTE AMIGO in the Juddmonte British EBF Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes (2.30) at Newmarket.

This seven-furlong restricted contest looks an ideal starting point for a juvenile who should appreciate going further next year. She's out of a 10-furlong winner and a half-sister to Baremboim, who stays well.

Pedro back on a workable mark

With David O'Meara among the winners of late, I'm also expecting a bold show from BOPEDRO in the Lettergold Handicap (3.40).

A winner on the Rowley Mile in the spring, he showed at York that he's effective on a quicker surface when staying on well to be second over a shorter trip, and a 4lb ease in the ratings leaves him on a workable mark.

A little earlier, Brian Meehan's BEACH BUOY makes his turf debut off a reduced rating in the six-furlong handicap (3.05) on the card. He won the first of his three starts on the All-Weather at Kempton in October and receives weight from all his rivals on this seasonal return.

MAJOR MAJOR clearly needs to show something off his falling mark in the penultimate 10-furlong handicap (4.50). Richard Hannon's three-year-old has been gelded since finishing well adrift in two starts this year, while stablemate RICH will hopefully appreciate a drop in grade in the concluding seven-furlong handicap (5.25) after struggling in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot.

Image: Bopedro (left) on the way to winning the Close Brothers Handicap at Newmarket's Craven Meeting

Quest for Listed success in France

Archie Watson's runners are never far away when he sends them to France, so I'm hoping the journey to La Teste-de-Buch on Sunday will pay off with NOO POINT.

The Listed Criterium Du Bequet-Ventes Osarus (3.50) is a step up in class for this nice colt, who won a 6f maiden at Chepstow for Josh Bryan last month. It's a first for me, as I've never ridden around the Bordeaux venue, which is a right-handed turf track.

Nashwa in great shape after Falmouth win

It was great to hear from Imad Alsagar's racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe the other day that star filly Nashwa has come out of last week's race in fantastic shape, and it's now all systems go for the Group One Nassau Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

She was back to her brilliant best in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket, and I can't wait to partner her again in her attempt to win the 10-furlong fillies' feature for the second time.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.