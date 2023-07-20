Hollie Doyle blog: Sky Sports Racing ambassador has one eye on William Buick in flat jockeys' championship

Hollie Doyle in the chasing pack behind defending champion jockey William Buick and heads to Newmarket on Saturday for six rides; Sky Sports Racing ambassador then heads to La Teste-de-Buch on Sunday to ride Archie Watson's Noo Point
Thursday 20 July 2023 18:24, UK
With one eye on the jockeys’ championship, Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle heads to Newmarket for six Saturday rides before flying to France for a Listed race on Sunday.
I'm working hard to keep reigning champion William Buick in my sights in the race to be champion jockey, but it's been a frustrating week so far with winners proving hard to come by.
Still, I'm hopeful I can make up some ground with a full book of rides at Newmarket on Saturday, including my boss Archie Watson's HEAVENLY BREATH in the Listed Ric And Mary Hambro Aphrodite Fillies' Stakes (4.15).
Watch the 2023 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing on July 29
Apple Tree Stud's daughter of Dark Angel has already achieved valuable black type, finishing second in a Group Three in France in September and failing by only a nose in Listed company at Saint-Cloud in March.
Stepping up to a mile-and-a-half shouldn't be a problem for a filly who deserves to win a race at this level. She's straightforward, and this looks a good opportunity on paper on the back of a respectable run in the Group Three Hoppings Fillies' Stakes at Newcastle.
Michael Bell introduces the Gredley family's Postponed filly AMBIENTE AMIGO in the Juddmonte British EBF Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes (2.30) at Newmarket.
This seven-furlong restricted contest looks an ideal starting point for a juvenile who should appreciate going further next year. She's out of a 10-furlong winner and a half-sister to Baremboim, who stays well.
Watch all the action as Racing League returns with six drama-filled fixtures live on Sky Sports Racing from July 27
With David O'Meara among the winners of late, I'm also expecting a bold show from BOPEDRO in the Lettergold Handicap (3.40).
A winner on the Rowley Mile in the spring, he showed at York that he's effective on a quicker surface when staying on well to be second over a shorter trip, and a 4lb ease in the ratings leaves him on a workable mark.
A little earlier, Brian Meehan's BEACH BUOY makes his turf debut off a reduced rating in the six-furlong handicap (3.05) on the card. He won the first of his three starts on the All-Weather at Kempton in October and receives weight from all his rivals on this seasonal return.
MAJOR MAJOR clearly needs to show something off his falling mark in the penultimate 10-furlong handicap (4.50). Richard Hannon's three-year-old has been gelded since finishing well adrift in two starts this year, while stablemate RICH will hopefully appreciate a drop in grade in the concluding seven-furlong handicap (5.25) after struggling in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot.
Archie Watson's runners are never far away when he sends them to France, so I'm hoping the journey to La Teste-de-Buch on Sunday will pay off with NOO POINT.
The Listed Criterium Du Bequet-Ventes Osarus (3.50) is a step up in class for this nice colt, who won a 6f maiden at Chepstow for Josh Bryan last month. It's a first for me, as I've never ridden around the Bordeaux venue, which is a right-handed turf track.
It was great to hear from Imad Alsagar's racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe the other day that star filly Nashwa has come out of last week's race in fantastic shape, and it's now all systems go for the Group One Nassau Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.
She was back to her brilliant best in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket, and I can't wait to partner her again in her attempt to win the 10-furlong fillies' feature for the second time.
Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.