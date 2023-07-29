King George: Hukum beats Westover in thrilling Ascot battle as Auguste Rodin is pulled up by Ryan Moore

Hukum and Westover served up a thrilling finish to the race of the season but it was the former who came out on top to take the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot.

A field of 10 runners went to post for the Ascot's midsummer highlight and the mile-and-a-half contest lived up to its billing.

Last year's Coronation Cup hero Hukum was a 13/2 shot after returning from injury to see off the 2022 Derby hero Desert Crown in the Brigadier Gerard at Sandown in May.

Always travelling well in the middle of the pack under Jim Crowley, the six-year-old moved up to challenge Westover for the lead passing the two-furlong marker and the pair settled down to fight it out from there.

No quarter was given by either horse or jockey, but it was the Owen Burrows-trained Hukum who just found most for pressure to win a race for the ages by a head.

King Of Steel was best of the rest in third ahead of Luxembourg in fourth and the defending champion Pyledriver in fifth.

The disappointment of the race was dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin. The 9/4 favourite was trapped wide throughout, came under pressure racing down the back straight and weakened quickly before being eased right down by Ryan Moore, eventually passing the post in last place.

Jockey Jim Crowley put Hukum's King George success down to 'pure determination' from Owen Burrows' star and praised the patience of owner Sheikha Hissa.

An emotional Angus Gold, racing manager for owners Shadwell, told Sky Sports Racing: "Amazing, a huge, fantastic result.

"What a horse he is to come back from a serious injury, they did brilliantly at the stud to get him back, and Owen has been very patient with him.

"It means a great deal to Sheikha Hissa, with the horse bred by her father (Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum)."

Aidan O'Brien was at a loss to explain Auguste Rodin's effort, with the colt beaten a long way from home.

He said: "There are no excuses. Whatever happened, the power ran out and it ran out early. That is the unusual thing. The race wasn't even started.

"He was calm in the paddock, we were very happy with him. There is obviously a reason and we'll find it. It is frustrating, but that's the way."

Osborne reaps more rewards with Random Harvest

Image: Saffie Osborne gets her first British Group winner on Random Harvest

Saffie Osborne's stunning week continued as she celebrated a first domestic Group success in the Longines Valiant Stakes.

Osborne, who rode a remarkable treble on the opening night of Racing League on Thursday, had to be brave from the front on Ed Walker's 10/3 chance Random Harvest to hold off Oisin Murphy on Roman Mist and William Buick on Thornbrook.

Osborne told Sky Sports Racing: "She's such a game filly and deserves this so much. It means so much because it's been a long time coming as she's been so unlucky.

"I probably would have taken all this on Monday morning. I've got great people supporting me and it's all down to them."

Jason Hart timed his ride to perfection as 16/1 shot Sacred Angel caused a minor upset in the Group Three Bateaux London Princess Margaret Stakes.

Sent out from the front, Hart was able to control the pace and picked up nicely to pull clear of well-backed trio Pretty Crystal, Symbology and Dazzling Star.

The victory is Charlie Johnston's first British Group success in his own name, having taken over the licence at the start of the year.

Image: Sacred Angel wins the Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot under Jason Hart

Rosallion put his name forward as a top-class colt in the making with a stunning display in the Flexjet Pat Eddery Stakes.

Of the 10 juveniles that went to post for the Listed contest nine were previous winners and six were unbeaten, including Rosallion, who was an 11/1 shot following a debut victory at Newbury.

Sean Levey cut a confident figure in the saddle throughout, still sitting motionless in behind while several of his rivals came under the pump.

Once asked to go about his business, Rosallion swiftly went through the gears to grab the lead and motored four lengths clear in the style of a horse destined for bigger and better things.

Al Musmak was second, with the hat-trick seeking 7/4 favourite Ancient Wisdom only third.

Kevin Stott and Amo Racing weren't able to land the King George but they did enjoy success on the card as Baradar toughed it out in the Moet & Chandon International Stakes for George Boughey.

Image: Baradar gets his head in front in the International Stakes at Ascot

Trainer Eve Johnson Houghton made it back-to-back victories in the Greatwood Charity 25th Anniversary British EBF Crocker Bulteel Maiden Stakes as Indian Run (15/2) came down the far side under Danny Tudhope to beat Kingdom Of Riches and North View.