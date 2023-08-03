Nassau Stakes: Al Husn upsets Blue Rose Cen and Nashwa in Goodwood Group One as Jim Crowley's dramatic week continues

Al Husn upset Blue Rose Cen and Nashwa to lift the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

Christopher Head's Blue Rose Cen was the 10/11 favourite to add to her Classic wins on home soil in the French 1000 Guineas and French Oaks, with last year's Nassau heroine Nashwa rated her main threat.

Above The Curve, trained by Joseph O'Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, made much of the running and it was from the cut-away in the home straight that drama began to unfold.

French jockey Aurelien Lemaitre, riding at Goodwood for the first time, went for a gap on the far rail aboard Blue Rose Cen, but it was firmly and swiftly slammed in his face by Moore, leaving the market leader all dressed up with nowhere to go in behind.

Hollie Doyle, meanwhile, kept out of trouble aboard Nashwa and she looked likely to follow up her latest Group One triumph in last month's Falmouth Stakes after quickening up smartly to move to the heels of the leaders.

But her effort flattened in the final furlong, and she was unable to get by the front-running Above The Curve, with Roger Varian's Al Husn, who beat Nashwa in a Group Three at Newcastle on her most recent outing, also in there pitching.

Ridden by Jim Crowley, Al Husn knuckled down to beat Above The Curve by half a length, with Nashwa the same distance further back in third and Blue Rose Cen close behind her in fourth.

Image: Al Husn (left) was a 9/1 winner of the Group One Nassau Stakes

The victory was the latest in a rollercoaster few days for Crowley, after receiving a 20-day suspension and £10,000 following his winning ride aboard Hukum in the same colours in last weekend's King George at Ascot.

"She's not a big filly but she's all heart - she tries so hard," said the jockey. "I was very fortunate with the way the race panned out. We had a kind draw and when Ryan went on to make the running, it was the obvious thing to do to sit second and I was effectively in a bit of a pocket on the inside, so I had to be a bit careful with that

"I knew Nashwa was going to come at some point. Two out she stuck her neck down and really battled and really wanted it, which was great.

"Roger's done a fantastic job with her and she's just kept on improving all season."

Image: Christopher Head (right) in the Goodwood parade ring before Blue Rose Cen's run in the Nassau

Varian said: "She's a remarkable filly, I think she's won seven of her last eight now. The truth is that none of us really knew how good she was, she's one of those that just beats what's in front of her.

"She's never particularly flashy but she's got such an admirable attitude and she's tough. We thought we'd come here and run very well, I'm delighted Sheikha Hissa is here to have a Group One winner with a homebred filly like this - it's fantastic.

"It's a fantastic race, it's steeped in prestige and history. It's one of the magical races for fillies to win, it'll be forever in her stud book and hopefully when she's done racing she can go back to the farm and be a broodmare."

Royal winner Desert Hero lands Gordon Stakes

Image: Desert Hero (left) wins the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood in the Royal colours

Desert Hero emerged as a genuine Classic prospect for the King and Queen as he followed up his famous Royal Ascot success by landing the John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes.

The William Haggas-trained three-year-old raised the roof when carrying the royal silks to victory in the King George V Stakes, providing the King and Queen with their first winner at the showpiece meeting.

He had more to do stepping up to Group Three level, but proved up to the task under a typically well-judged ride from Tom Marquand.

A field of six runners set out to tackle the mile-and-a-half contest, with James Doyle intent on making every yard of the running aboard Chesspiece.

One by one his challengers came and went, but Marquand always looked confident in behind and after negotiating his way out of a pocket, Desert Hero powered home to get up and score by a neck.

The winner was cut to 6/1 from 16/1 by Betfair for the St Leger at Doncaster in September, a race the late Queen won in her Silver Jubilee year of 1977 with Dunfermline.

Vandeek much the best in Richmond

Image: Vandeek and Andrea Atzeni win Markel Richmond Stakes at Goodwood

Exciting two-year-old Vandeek (11/8) maintained his unbeaten record with an impressive display in the Group Two Markel Richmond Stakes for Simon and Ed Crisford.

The son of Havana Grey, who was well-backed when making a successful debut at Nottingham 13 days ago, took the step up to Group company in his stride.

Having travelled strongly into contention under Andrea Atzeni, Vandeek put the race to bed entering the final furlong and had a length in hand at the line.

Ballymount Boy (25/1) stepped forward from his win at Hamilton last month to take second, with a further five lengths back to Group Two July Stakes third Toca Madera (15/2).

Royal Rhyme impresses for Burke

Image: Royal Rhyme sprints clear to win the Coral Kincsem Handicap by six-and-a-half lengths

Royal Rhyme (9/1) marked himself down as a Stakes horse in waiting when scooting clear of a competitive field to take the Coral Kincsem Handicap by six and a half lengths.

Back on slower ground, the Karl Burke-trained son of Lope De Vega travelled powerfully and was the only contender still on the bridle passing the two-furlong pole.

Once asked to quicken, Royal Rhyme forged clear to give jockey Clifford Lee his first winner at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Runner-up Have Secret won the battle for the minor honours, with Alsakib three quarters of a length further back in third.

Mission To Moon completes quickfire double for Varian

Image: Mission To Moon gets off the mark at Goodwood

Fresh from landing the Nassau 35 minutes earlier, Varian quickly doubled up with Mission To Moon in the Jaeger-LeCoultre Nursery.

Having finished second on two of his three previous starts, Mission To Moon had a mark of 81 for his handicap debut and was racing on the slowest ground he has encountered so far.

The King Power Racing-owned runner was always well placed under David Egan and, once switched to the outside, powered home to win by three lengths.

Gamraan (28/1) stayed on from the rear to take second, while 13/8 favourite Gray's Inn, who was 17lb 'well in' after finishing fourth in a Listed race at Sandown last week, was third.