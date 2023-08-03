Friday racing tips: Five horses to follow at Bangor-On-Dee all live on Sky Sports Racing

At The Races expert Tom Chilman picks out five runners to note at Bangor on Friday, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

Fine By Me

AceOdds Bonus Codes Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle Div 1 (1.40)

Finn Lambert steered Fine By Me to a comfortable victory in the same division of the contest 12 months ago and there's a good chance the partnership can fashion a similar result for the Twiston-Davies team.

That winning performance led to a couple of promising runs in mid-September, hitting the frame at both Uttoxeter and then Perth in similar events, before a disappointing effort at Ludlow - far too bad to be true - signed off his campaign.

Victory here last year came off the back of a 175-day break, so the 288 days that have passed since the six-year-old was last seen isn't a concern, and the yard tend to have their runners ready to go first time up. The application of a tongue tie would suggest as much, so expect this unexposed course-and-distance winner to give another good account of himself.

Sunshine Girl

AceOdds Bonus Codes Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle Div 2 (2.10)

Gary Hanmer's latest recruit finally found her feet last time out at Southwell, with the step up to three miles over hurdles undoubtedly suiting the six-year-old in her final start for Stuart Crawford. Partnered by 7lb-claimer Stephen Connor on that occasion, she travelled better than anything turning for home before jumping herself into the lead three out.

However, she then appeared to idle when in front, and only put the race to bed after being joined by the runner-up at the final obstacle, comfortably on top at the line.

As a result, you would expect to see Tabitha Worsley holding onto her mount for as long as possible here, before giving Sunshine Girl the green light in the closing stages, where a 4lb rise in the weights shouldn't prove enough to slow down this unexposed mare.

Onward Route

Close Brothers Handicap Hurdle (3.20)

Rebecca Menzies' lightly-raced nine-year-old came into his own in novice company last summer, scoring in likeable style at Hexham before coming out on top in a prolonged duel with Larusso at Uttoxeter, with 30 lengths-plus back to the third. Sandwiched in-between those winning efforts was a respectable third over two-and-a-half-miles at the latter venue behind the now 134-rated Presentandcounting, with Donald McCain's winner successful a further five times in 10 outings since.

Following a pipe-opener on heavy ground at Newcastle in April, Onward Route came within a neck of claiming his third win back at Hexham the following month, while his latest effort at the Borders track has resulted in the addition of first-time cheekpieces here. If effective, he can make his presence felt back at this level.

Grey Skies

Genesis Wealth Management Handicap Chase (3.55)

Donald McCain and Brian Hughes continue to combine to great effect and the partnership have plenty of chances to do so during this eight-race card, with the seven-year-old Grey Skies a particularly interesting runner in this three-mile feature.

The aptly named grey son of Cloudings looked more than useful when landing a novice hurdle at Kelso two seasons back, but he struggled to adjust to life over fences in his first three starts.

Wind surgery during a 53-day break looked to do the trick to a certain degree in a fortunate first chase success at Sedgefield in March, but there was little luck needed in his convincing win at Perth the following month. Two more promising runs at Cartmel followed, the latter in Class 2 company, and he could prove a different proposition trying this trip for the first time.

Image: Donald McCain is the leading trainer at Bangor-On-Dee

Gavin

SG Estates Handicap Hurdle Div 1 (4.30)

Peter Bowen sends just the one runner to Bangor in the form of this steadily improving five-year-old, with fast-starting son Sean once again on board as he continues his pursuit of a first jockeys' title. The now 105-rated Gavin immediately clicked for his new yard, recording back-to-back wins at Ffos Las over two miles, the latter more snuggly than the one-length winning margin might first suggest.

Arguably given too much to do behind a seemingly well-handicapped winner at Perth on his next start, connections were happy enough to pitch him into Market Rasen's Class 2 Summer Handicap Hurdle last time out, in which he was far too keen early on and weakened late as a result.

Thankfully, the hood goes back on here, and assuming he's none the worse for those exertions 13 days ago, he may well prove a class above these.

Watch every race at Bangor-On-Dee all live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday, August 4.