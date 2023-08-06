Today on Sky Sports Racing: Spycatcher, Cold Case and Rohaan among English raiders for Prix Maurice de Gheest

The Group One Arc Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville on Sunday looks a real treat for Sky Sports Racing viewers, while there is Listed action at Chester, all live from 12.58pm.

3.25 Deauville - Art Power and Burke pair headline feature

English raiders dominate a field of 10 for the Group One Arc Prix Maurice de Gheest (3.25) where Karl Burke, in particular, looks to hold a strong hand as he fields both Spycatcher and Cold Case.

The former was an impressive winner of the Group Three Prix de Ris-Orange at this track last month and looks to build on that up in class under Maxime Guyon.

Image: Tiber Flow and Tom Marquand get past Spycatcher to win the Chipchase Stakes

Cold Case is still lightly-raced, having had just nine starts, and could prove hard to peg back under Clifford Lee.

David Evans' stable stalwart Rohaan ran a super race to finish a length back in fourth in this race last year and Rossa Ryan takes the ride for the first time.

Image: Ryan Moore and Rohaan win the Wokingham Stakes

Tim Easterby's Art Power landed the Group Two Sapphire Stakes last month and seeks a first Group One success under David Allan.

The home team is headed by Nicolas Caullery's King Gold, a winner of the Group Three Prix De La Porte Maillot at ParisLongchamp last time.

3.38 Chester - Appleby runner the one to beat in Queensferry

A small but select field will gather for the Listed Net World Sports Queensferry Stakes (3.38) at Chester, with Charlie Appleby's Noble Style likely to be popular.

The son of Kingman went unbeaten as a two-year-old last season, picking up the Grade Two Gimcrack at York, but has underwhelmed in three starts so far this year.

A sixth-placed effort in the 2000 Guineas is the pick of his recent form and should be in the mix now down in grade, having undergone a gelding operation and blinkers added.

Image: Noble Style and William Buick land the Gimcrack Stakes at York

Richard Hannon has always held Ehraz in strong regard and he has run with credit in two starts this season so is another to consider in an open betting heat.

Mitbaahy represents Roger Varian and is another who drops into Listed company having disappointed at Newbury on his last start.

Donald McCain's Paws For Thoughts has progressed with the handicap ranks and seeks a fourth straight success under Jason Hart. Fast Response (Karl Burke) and Princess Shabnam (Sean Woods) complete the field.

4.08 Chester - Likable On The River can score for Davies

The Halliwell Jones Handicap (4.08) looks a tricky contest to call with eight runners going to post but a good case can be made for bottom weight On The River as Harriett Bethell's four-year-old looks to back-up a recent success at Beverley.

Alice Haynes' Great Max has been pitched into some valuable handicaps this season and was last seen finishing in the middle of the pack (13th) at Royal Ascot.

G'Daay kept on well to land an Epsom handicap on his last start and will be popular to follow up off this 3lb higher mark for Joseph Parr and course specialist Franny Norton.

Sunday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Deauville and Chester all live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday, August 6