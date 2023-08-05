Goodwood Festival: Sumo Sam causes shock in Lillie Langtry as Tom Marquand does it from the front

Tom Marquand excelled from the front at Goodwood as Sumo Sam ran her rivals ragged to win the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes.

Having stolen a decisive advantage on Quickthorn in the Group One Goodwood Cup earlier in the week, Marquand was again allowed to do his own thing on a stayer.

He bounced straight into an early lead on Paul and Oliver Cole's filly, and in a race run in very testing conditions, he never looked like being caught at any stage.

Frankie Dettori briefly looked a threat on Free Wind who moved into contention on the bridle, however, as soon as Dettori asked his mount for an effort, she floundered in the heavy ground.

Sumo Sam (25/1) was allowed to come home unchallenged, with River Of Stars staying on from the rear to claim second, some eight and a half lengths away, with a further five and a half lengths back to Time Lock in third.

Image: Racegoers at Goodwood battle wet and windy conditions

Marquand was a late jockey booking and Oliver Cole said: "Tom's given her a brilliant ride and she's a very good filly.

"Out in front like that, she was not going to be pegged back. It's great for the old man and Sir Martyn (Arbib) as they have been together so long.

"I'm not sure what we'll do next, she'd have a penalty in the Park Hill. She's got the class to run in a Cup race but she's got to have her conditions."

Atzeni lifts Stewards' Cup on Aberama Gold

Image: Aberama Gold battles to victory in the Stewards' Cup

Aberama Gold ploughed through the mud to win the Coral Stewards' Cup for David O'Meara and Andrea Atzeni.

Having joined O'Meara following former trainer Keith Dalgleish's retirement, Aberama Gold was winning his second big prize within a week having also triumphed at York last Saturday.

The six-year-old was a Listed winner at his peak for Dalgleish but had fallen down the handicap last season and O'Meara is reaping the rewards now.

Image: Andrea Atzeni is led back into the Goodwood winner's enclosure

The victory capped a fine week for Atzeni who won the Richmond Stakes on Vandeek and only recently announced his intention to take up a six-month contract in Hong Kong later this month.

Aberama Gold was always travelling well in the middle group with Mr Wagyu and having seen off his fellow northern raider, it was Apollo One who emerged as the only danger.

The 2021 Ayr Gold Cup winner Bielsa was third with Mr Wagyu fading into fourth.

An inspection was called immediately after the Stewards' Cup following concerns raised by a number of jockeys and racing was then abandoned due to "unsafe ground".

Image: Goodwood called off the final day's racing after the Stewards' Cup due to 'unsafe ground'

Sweet William strikes in Summer Handicap

Earlier on the card, Sweet William's rapid progression continued apace with another smooth success in the Coral Summer Handicap.

John and Thady Gosden's stayer finished second on his first three outings, admittedly never beaten far, but has come into his own in recent weeks.

He opened his account in a mile-and-a-half Doncaster novice before landing a valuable pot when upped to an extended two miles at Newbury last time out.

Image: Favourite Sweet William comes away to win the Coral Summer Handicap at Goodwood

Sent off the 9/4 favourite to bring up his hat-trick, his supports never really had much to worry about.

Having moved into contention smoothly to take over from Torcello at the head of affairs, Adjuvant appeared as a threat.

With Rab Havlin maintaining his partnership on Sweet William, it was Frankie Dettori who he had to beat on Michael Bell's charge, but when Sweet William's stamina kicked in the race was over.

He ended up pulling two and three-quarter lengths clear and while bookmakers were quick to chop his price for the Sky Bet Ebor, his owner Philippa Cooper had previously stated she is not a huge fan of the race.

Monsieur Kodi relishes ground to take opener

Image: Monsieur Kodi handled testing ground well to win the Coral Stewards' Sprint Handicap

Proven soft-ground performer Monsieur Kodi came out on top in the Coral Stewards' Sprint Handicap, providing Richard Fahey with his first win of the meeting after a couple of near misses.

Monsieur Kodi (9/2), who stayed with the majority of the field on the far side, burst clear under Oisin Orr before staying on to prevail by half a length.

Runner-up Capote's Dream (17/2) had to wait for an out before finishing strongly to close on the winner late on. Many A Star (9/1) was three-quarters of a length further back in third. Morning favourite Zaman Jemil was withdrawn at the start.