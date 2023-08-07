Today on Sky Sports Racing: Hot Sprint Series Final the Windsor feature

After weeks of qualifiers, a superb field of 15 will contest the lucrative Windsor Sprint Series Final this evening, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Windsor 7.30 - Knebworth headlines Sprint Final field

The Fitzdares Sprint Series Final (7:30) is always one of the highlights at the Berkshire track and with over £70,000 up for grabs, it's attracted a fine field of 15.

Richard Hughes sends likely contender Knebworth who is in flying form with victories at Haydock and York of late, although it ought to be factored in that he disappointed in a qualifier back here in June.

Count Otto comes into this with good winning form as well for the Amanda Perrett team, and the red-hot Jim Crowley takes the ride.

Indian Creek and Lequinto also come into it with winning form - a very tricky heat to solve!

Ripon 4.30 - Quartet look well-matched in feature

At the Garden Racecourse, the Wilmot-Smith Memorial Handicap (4:30) may only have four runners but it's a classy bunch who line up over six furlongs.

Twelfth Knight looks set to go well now stepping down in grade, having last been seen in a hot Ayr Gold Cup Trial for Ruth Carr.

Bottom weight will be Ben Haslam's Fortamour and is now 8lb below a last winning mark and won't get many better chances to land a first win for over a year.

Ripon 5.05 - Bethell three-year-old could double up

The Queen Ethelburga's Collegiate Handicap (5:05) provides the sole three-year-old Lerwick a chance to double up for the Ed Bethell team.

He impressed when hosing up at Pontefract, and whilst this is definitely a trickier contest, does get some weight off several rivals.

Zarabanda could've been let in lightly and rates a decent chance for David O'Meara, having gone up just the 1lb for victory at Nottingham last time - Danny Tudhope takes the ride.

Watch every race from Windsor and Ripon on Sky Sports Racing on Monday 7 August.