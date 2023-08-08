Today on Sky Sports Racing: Dual Flat action from Ffos Las and Ripon!

There are some potentially smart horses at both Ffos Las and Ripon on a cracking Tuesday afternoon of action, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.05 Ffos Las - Menuisier novice could shine

It's a top-quality heat with any number of interesting runners in the Forever Puppy / EBF Maiden Stakes (3:05), including David Menuisier's Devil's Point.

He was fifth only debut but that looks a hot novice from Sandown and was only beaten just over a length so this ought to be easier, with a jockey positive in Oisin Murphy.

Amo Racing's Miami Heat will surely have more to come after a pair of disappointing runs, whilst a pair of debutants in Castle In The Sand and Going The Distance could go well for Andrew Balding and Ralph Beckett respectively.

7.10 Ripon - Scott team to bag another winner?

George Scott's Granny Budgie could have a bit more in hand and provide the in-form trainer with another success in the William Hill Ripon Champion Bonus 2023 Nursery Handicap (7:10).

The daughter of Massaat won nicely on debut at Nottingham and whilst she was beaten last month, the winner looks pretty smart so it ought to be a good chance for a victory under Darragh Keenan.

Two other winners come into the fold in Profitable Dreams and Chat Up Line although both look to have been given slightly less wriggle room from the handicapper.

7.40 Ripon - Haggas runner looking to improve

The Book Now For Saturday 19th August Handicap (7:40) looks a good chance for Seendid to bag another victory for the William Haggas team, although he'll need to improve from a really poor run last time out.

That has meant he's been dropped 4lb and with Tom Marquand in the saddle, you'd surely expect some improvement.

Handicap debutants Mordor and Whispering Royal also catch the eye, with the latter looking interesting after a third at Windsor last month.

Watch every race from Ffos Las and Ripon on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday August 8.