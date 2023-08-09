Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brighton Summer Festival kicks off alongside Yarmouth and Bath

Sky Sports Racing is the place to be today with a trio of meetings including the start of Brighton’s lively Summer Festival as well as Yarmouth and Bath.

4.30 Brighton - Carroll runs trio in Brighton feature

The feature on Wednesday is the £20,000 Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Brighton Mile Challenge Handicap (4:30) and Tony Carroll runs three of the 13 runners.

Of them, Youarenotforgiven must go well chasing the hat-trick after wins at Leicester and Newbury, with Mollie Phillips keeping the ride.

But his other two hopes have chances as well, with Revision making a stable debut after a move from the Kevin Ryan yard and Poetic Force having placed at this track already this season.

6.20 Yarmouth - Godolphin run two in hot fillies' maiden

The British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes (6:20) at Yarmouth looks right up to scratch with some good debut performers and exciting pedigrees on show.

Godolphin have two in the race and will take up a large portion of the market, especially Saeed Bin Suroor's Dubai Treasure who was second on debut behind the classy Sacred Angel - Oisin Murphy takes the ride.

Charlie Appleby also sends Faithful Springs with James Doyle on board, although the debut fifth at Newmarket will need improving on.

3.10 Bath - Bussento to break duck?

The third meeting of the day is down at Bath, with the Latest Prices On bresbet.com Restricted Maiden Stakes (3:10) surely at the mercy of the 84-rated Bussento.

Eve Johnson Houghton's three-year-old has placed in five of nine starts and having had the gelding operation, will surely never get a better chance to bag a first career success.

Of the others, the four-year-old Hoornblower is rated 12lb inferior to the above rival for Denis Coakley, although Harry Davies' claim negates a useful 3lb.

Watch Bath, Yarmouth and Brighton on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday 9 August.