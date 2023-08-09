Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brighton Summer Festival kicks off alongside Yarmouth and Bath

Brighton's Summer Festival kicks off with the lucrative Brighton Mile, with over £20,000 in total prize money; also, Yarmouth and Bath feature on a busy afternoon on Sky Sports Racing
Tuesday 8 August 2023 13:18, UK
Sky Sports Racing is the place to be today with a trio of meetings including the start of Brighton’s lively Summer Festival as well as Yarmouth and Bath.
The feature on Wednesday is the £20,000 Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Brighton Mile Challenge Handicap (4:30) and Tony Carroll runs three of the 13 runners.
Of them, Youarenotforgiven must go well chasing the hat-trick after wins at Leicester and Newbury, with Mollie Phillips keeping the ride.
But his other two hopes have chances as well, with Revision making a stable debut after a move from the Kevin Ryan yard and Poetic Force having placed at this track already this season.
Watch the Shergar Cup at Ascot, featuring Frankie Dettori, Hollie Doyle and Hayley Turner, all live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, August 12
The British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes (6:20) at Yarmouth looks right up to scratch with some good debut performers and exciting pedigrees on show.
Godolphin have two in the race and will take up a large portion of the market, especially Saeed Bin Suroor's Dubai Treasure who was second on debut behind the classy Sacred Angel - Oisin Murphy takes the ride.
Charlie Appleby also sends Faithful Springs with James Doyle on board, although the debut fifth at Newmarket will need improving on.
Watch all the action as Racing League continues with another drama-filled fixture at Chepstow live on Sky Sports Racing on August 10
The third meeting of the day is down at Bath, with the Latest Prices On bresbet.com Restricted Maiden Stakes (3:10) surely at the mercy of the 84-rated Bussento.
Eve Johnson Houghton's three-year-old has placed in five of nine starts and having had the gelding operation, will surely never get a better chance to bag a first career success.
Of the others, the four-year-old Hoornblower is rated 12lb inferior to the above rival for Denis Coakley, although Harry Davies' claim negates a useful 3lb.
Watch Bath, Yarmouth and Brighton on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday 9 August.