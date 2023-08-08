Racing League: Leading jockey Saffie Osborne with more big rides as Chepstow hosts Week Two action

Saffie Osborne appears to have another strong book of rides as the William Hill Racing League rolls into Chepstow on Thursday evening.

The 21-year-old played a starring role in last year's edition of the six-week event, scooping top honours as the competition's leading rider following a final-night hat-trick at Newcastle.

Osborne picked up where she left off on the opening night of the 2023 renewal of the team competition at Yarmouth a fortnight ago, booting home another treble, and she looks intent on adding to her tally on week two in Monmouthshire.

Her first ride for the table-topping Wales and The West team - managed by her father Jamie Osborne - is aboard Rod Millman's Chinese Knot, having steered him to victory in week one at Yarmouth.

She then partners her father's recent Goodwood scorer Executive Decision before teaming up with the Ian Williams-trained Gordon Grey and later Ed Walker's Fantasy Believer, another last-time-out winner at Newmarket.

Osborne's fifth and final ride of the night is the Michael Bell-trained Stone Circle, who was another one of her winners at Yarmouth last month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Osborne says last year's Racing League victory was one of the highlights of her career

Defending champions Wales And The West lead the table after four winners in total on the opening night contributed to a points tally of 164 points.

A clear second in the table are Frankie Dettori's team The East on 153, but the Italian will not be in action at Chepstow.

Watch every race from Chepstow in the Racing League on Thursday August 10, live on Sky Sports Racing.