Today on Sky Sports Racing: Racing League heads to Chepstow for week two while Brighton hosts Challenge Cup

Wednesday 9 August 2023 15:51, UK
Racing League leaders Wales & The West will aim to make home advantage count at Chepstow during week two on the competition, while there is also flat action from Brighton and Yarmouth on Thursday.
Racegoers in Wales are likely to be treated to a thrilling finale as 13 line up for the £100,000 feature, the William Hill Bet In-Running Racing League Race 14 Handicap (8.30) over seven furlongs.
Charlie Fellowes has always held Atrium in high regard and he should go well for Team East having bounced back to form when landing a Doncaster handicap last month.
Ramazan has enjoyed a solid campaign, winning at Haydock on his penultimate run, before running with credit when ninth in the International at Ascot and will represent Richard Fahey and Team North.
Pearl D'Or is another to consider having won at Ascot on his last outing as Adam Farragher takes the ride for Team Ireland.
Able Kane, for Wales & The West, bounced back to his best at Newmarket in June and arrives having run well in week one of the competition at Yarmouth two weeks ago.
Nine head to post for the feature on the south coast, the Star Sports Brighton Challenge Cup Handicap (4.00) where several look to hold claims.
Marcus Tregoning's Al Azhar won impressively at Wolverhampton when last seen in July and could go close off this 3lb higher mark dropped back to 12 furlongs.
Hughie Morrison claimed this race with Raven Ark in 2021 before Percy James was denied success in the stewards room last year. Premiere Ligne represents the trainer this season and tops the weights having finished second off this mark at Lingfield in June.
Alumnus can be hit-and-miss but put in a solid display at Goodwood six days ago when sent off at 66/1.
The Quinnbet Fillies' Novice Stakes (3.20) could unearth a nice prospect as William Haggas' Karat Karat stars under Tom Marquand.
A half-sister to classy stablemate Al Aasy, the daughter of Australia made a promising start at Newbury last month.
His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen are represented by debutant Torchlight for John and Thady Gosden, with Kieran Shoemark sporting the royal silks.
Frankel filly Franberri cost 200,000 guineas as a yearling and makes her first career start for Roger Varian and Jack Mitchell.
