Today on Sky Sports Racing: Big names head south for Brighton Bullet plus Grade Two action from Saratoga

The final day of Brighton’s Summer Festival features a typically competitive renewal of the Brighton Bullet, while there is Graded action from Saratoga.

4.00 Brighton - Count Otto has strong claims for Perrett

The Harry Bloom Memorial 'Brighton Bullet' Handicap (4.00) looks a tricky puzzle to solve with 14 runners heading to post over six furlongs.

Amanda Perrett's Count Otto arrives in great nick having won his last two starts at Epsom and Goodwood and bids for a fourteenth career success under Marco Ghiani.

Saeed bin Suroor is represented by top-weight Secret Moment with Harry Burns claiming a useful 3lb. The six-year-old has been lightly-raced, winning two of his 10 starts, but will need to bounce back from a heavy defeat at Chelmsford last month.

Three-year-olds have won the last three renewals and Razzam could have more to offer, just two days after victory at Yarmouth, having joined Michael Appleby from the Roger Varian yard.

Antiphon ran well to be third in the valuable Windsor Sprint Series Final on Monday so is expected to be in the mix once more.

Image: Count Otto won a Sprint Series qualifier at Windsor last month

3.00 Brighton - Sparklight fancied to shine on third start

The Stevie Fisher & Friends, Mark Of Gold EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes (3.00) looks a good opportunity for Sparklight to break her maiden at the third attempt.

Eve Johnson Houghton's two-year-old has been off since finishing second at Kempton 79 days ago and bids to go one better switched to turf under Charlie Bishop.

Kandoo was narrowly denied at Bath on first start for Archie Watson and steps up to six furlongs with cheekpieces added.

Nelson Rose is rated 70 having showed promise in four starts to date and may spring a surprise if the market leaders fail to fire.

10.08 Saratoga - Appleby's Mysterious Night seeks Graded glory stateside

Charlie Appleby's Mysterious Night seeks another big prize across the pond as he takes on eight in the Grade Two National Museum Of Racing Hall Of Fame Stakes (10.08).

The son of Dark Angel landed the Summer Stakes at Woodbine in September but needs to bounce back from a disappointing effort in the Jersey at Royal Ascot last time.

Appraise finished behind Mysterious Night in Canada but scored on reappearance at Belmont last month and heads the dangers for Chad Brown and Flavien Prat.

Tim Donworth's Ocean Vision is another who travels over from Europe but will need to improve having run down the field at ParisLongchamp in June.

Friday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Brighton and Saratoga all live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday, August 11.