Weekend Winners: Kate Tracey, Declan Rix and Sam Boswell make their best bets at Shergar Cup from Ascot

The Weekend Winners team are back with a preview of the Shergar Cup at Ascot on Saturday, including the top team and Silver Saddle markets.

This year's meeting features six typically competitive and valuable contests, with defending champions Great Britain and Ireland taking on Europe, the Rest of The World and the Ladies.

Superstar jockeys Frankie Dettori, Hollie Doyle and Joao Moreira all head to the Berkshire track, where the Stuart Williams-trained Quinault is bidding for a remarkable seventh victory in a row in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint (4.30).

At The Races expert Declan Rix…

"I may be brave or silly to take Quinault on. He's been in incredible form during a wonderful season but I want to take him on at the prices.

"I'm hoping the combination of softer ground, another rise in the handicap and potentially being taken on for the lead might just catch him up.

"I think it all sets up well for Batal Dubai. Oisin Murphy was brilliant on him at Newcastle and it's going to need a similar ride from Joao Moreira.

"The BHA handicapper lobbed him up 4lb for that win and I think it could have been more."

Declan Rix’s best bets NAP – Batal Dubai (Ascot – 4.30) Next best – Kathab (Haydock – 2.25) Longshot – Fox Tal (Ascot – 3.20)

BetVictor's Sam Boswell…

"It's got to be win-a-lot Quinault for me. Stuart Williams deserves an insane amount of credit to do what he's done with this horse.

"If he goes in again at the Shergar Cup we'll all be able to eulogise about it.

"You've got to feel a bit sorry for Washington Heights, who has bumped into him on a couple of occasions and has come off second best.

"His run has to come to an end at some point but he's bound to run his race and is the right favourite."

Sam Boswell’s best bets NAP – Porta Fortuna (Curragh – 4.40) Next best – GB & Ireland to win Shergar Cup Longshot – French Invasion (Ascot – 3.55)

Host Kate Tracey…

"It's Quinault - the winning machine - for me as well.

"He started this journey off a mark of 59 and is now at 97 four months later but I don't think the handicapper has caught up with him yet.

"His form with Mill Stream, who bolted up in a Listed contest in France next time, is very strong.

"They've done a lot of work getting him to settle and he's built into his frame."