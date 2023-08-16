Today on Sky Sports Racing: Yarmouth and Ffos Las in focus on Wednesday featuring exciting juvenile Per Contra

There is a brilliant mix of hardened handicappers and exciting novices on show at both Yarmouth and Ffos Las this Wednesday, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

5.17 Yarmouth - Lingfield victor Arbaawi takes on Eyeshadow

Having got a well-deserved first victory on turf at Lingfield at the end of July, Arbaawi heads east to Yarmouth looking to make it two in a row in the Fat Larrys Burgers Handicap (5.17).

Stuart Williams' three-year-old faces eight rivals over the seven furlongs as he reappears off a 2lb higher mark under Callum Shepherd.

Eyeshadow represents Harry and Roger Charlton and arrives having finished a disappointing third when sent off as 5/4 favourite at Chepstow last month. The son of Expert Eye drops back in trip as he seeks a first career success.

Inverinate has been an expensive horse to back for favourite backers, beaten three times since getting off the mark at Chelmsford in June.

Ideal Guest has yet to reproduce the level of form that saw him win three times last year but could feature in the mix if those at the top of the market disappoint.

4.42 Yarmouth - In-form Alpine Girl headlines field of six

James Fanshawe's improving filly Alpine Girl will seek a third victory of the season in the Reade Catering Hog Roasts Handicap (4.42).

The daughter of Acclamation has gone in twice at odds of 13/2 this year but is likely to be a much shorter price against five rivals here.

The Stuart Williams-trained Tallulah Magic has struggled since winning on reappearance at Chelmsford in April and her trainer reaches for a tongue-tie to spark improvement.

Top-weight Straits Of Magic would have claims on his recent second at Chepstow in July but will have to bounce back from a lacklustre effort at Newmarket last time.

Ed Dunlop's Blue Point colt Skukuza outran odds of 66/1 to be a fine second on debut at Newbury and will aim to go one better under Neil Callan in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes (3.35).

Tom Clover hands a first start to Invictus Spiritus, a 150,000 guineas purchase as a yearling and a relative of useful winners Persuasion and Cristal Fizz.

6.20 Ffos Las - Exciting juvenile Per Contra out to make it two from two

Per Contra headlines a field of five two-year-olds in the Ascona Machynlleth / EBF Restricted Novice Stakes (6.20) at Ffos Las.

Ollie Sangster's colt created a fine impression when scoring on debut at Chepstow last month and will be fancied to follow up under a 7lb penalty.

The biggest danger looks to be Gay Kelleway's Duely Spiced, who has finished runner-up in both starts to date and steps up half a furlong in distance with Connor Planas claiming a useful 3lb.

Archie Watson's Chiefman was sent off at odds of 5/4 favourite when finishing a well beaten fifth at Wolverhampton on debut in June and will need to improve switched to turf.

Wednesday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Yarmouth and Ffos Las all live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday, August 16.