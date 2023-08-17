Today on Sky Sports Racing: Racing League heads to Windsor for week three with Wales & The West leading the way

Wales & The West are the team to catch as the Racing League heads to Windsor for week three on Thursday, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

8.00 Windsor - Dettori's East well stocked for £100k feature

As was the case last week at Chepstow, the latest round of Racing League ends with a mouth-watering £100,000 feature contest, the William Hill Epic Boost Racing League Race 21 Handicap (8.00).

With such a valuable pot at stakes it is no surprise to see a hugely competitive field head to post, including a strong representation for The East, led by Frankie Dettori.

They are headed by Sir Mark Prescott's hat-trick hero Tiffany, the mount of Luke Morris, who scored over this course and distance two starts ago.

The Charlie Fellowes-trained Cumulonimbus was successful at Yarmouth in week one of the competition when landing a similar heat under Dettori and bids to follow up off this 4lb higher mark.

Several recent winners are involved including Dream Harder for Wales & The West. Ian Williams' charge ran out an easy winner at Chester last month and Trevor Whelan takes the ride for the league leaders.

Image: Racing League team standings after week two at Chepstow

Scotland's Mostawaa completed three consecutive wins in June and returns under Gina Mangan, while Yorkshire's Reach bids for her own hat-trick after a 67-day break.

Star Harbour gave Ireland their first victory of Racing League 2023 last week and had the reopposing Pledge Of Honour in behind from home team London & The South.

7.30 Windsor - Gallant Lion & Fulfilled feature for the leaders

Leaders Wales & The West hold a strong hand for the William Hill Enhanced Odds Every Day Racing League Race 20 Handicap (7.30) over an extended 11 furlongs.

Top rider Saffie Osborne will look to add to her impressive Racing League record on board Tony Carroll's Gallant Lion, who arrives seeking a four-timer as he steps up in class.

Image: Saffie Osborne steers Chinese Knot to victory at Chepstow

David Simcock's Fulfilled will have his supporters having scored impressively at Lingfield on his last start in June.

The Charlie Fellowes-trained Wynter Wildes was successful at the Racing League last season and, having scored at Newcastle on his last start, will be fancied by many to follow up off his 1lb higher mark for The East.

Furzig picked up some decent points for The North when fifth at Yarmouth on week one and Oisin Orr takes over in the saddle.

Image: Racing League jockey standings after week two at Chepstow

4.52 Wolverhampton - Don't Tell Claire faces Eximious and Veil Of Shadows

Seven head to post for the feature British Stallion Studs EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap (4.52) at Wolverhampton, where several look to hold claims.

The Daniel and Claire Kubler-trained Don't Tell Claire tops the weights under Hector Crouch and has been running well in top handicaps this year, including a runner-up finish in the Kensington Palace at Royal Ascot.

One to watch - Deauville (4.18pm) National Interest, who cost €800,000 as a yearling and comes from the family of triple Group One star Almanzor, makes his debut for William Haggas.

Charlie Appleby's Veil Of Shadows disappointed when favourite for a Listed contest at Goodwood last month and looks to bounce back under champion jockey William Buick.

Eximious is another to note for the Roger Varian team. The three-year-old ran a huge race when runner-up at Newbury in June before finishing down the field in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot and returns from a short break under Ray Dawson.

Thursday, August 17