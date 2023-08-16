Racing League live on Sky Sports: The North manager Micky Quinn leads rejuvenated side into Windsor on week three

The North's supremo Micky Quinn says star player Richard Fahey has lifted hopes of a top-three finish in the Racing League, which heads to Windsor on Thursday, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

I'm backing my top trainer Richard Fahey to complete a big race double when the Racing League resumes at Windsor on Thursday.

The Malton maestro helped my team, The North, secure a respectable fourth spot in the table by winning the most valuable Flat race ever to be run at Chepstow in Round Two last week and another big prize is well within his grasp.

Richard runs the smart Spirit Dancer in the closing £100,000 handicap and I'm confident he can supplement Ramazan's success a week ago, which put us only 14 points behind London & The South in third.

We've made a promising start, considering we've had two tough away fixtures at Yarmouth and Chepstow, which has taken some pressure off me as team boss. This time last year Richard (Fahey) warned me I was facing the sack after a sticky start but I'm relieved to say I head to Windsor buoyed by his vote of confidence!

It's going to be a struggle for any of the opposing teams to deny Wales & The West another Racing League title but with fixtures on our own patch at Newcastle, Southwell and Wolverhampton still to come we could be looking at a top-three finish.

Image: Racing League team standings after week two at Chepstow

Jamie Osborne has an enviable squad of trainers and horses at his disposal and I have the greatest admiration for his daughter Saffie Osborne, who has made the Racing League her own in that red jersey with her amazing horsemanship, judgement and style.

She has a great chance of becoming leading jockey once again but don't rule out my man Oisin Orr, who gave Ramazan a great ride in last week's big race and has some big guns to fire in the coming rounds.

Image: Ramazan (black silks) gets his head in front for The North

He's a tall lad but rides very well so it's no surprise that Richard snapped him up as stable jockey when he came over from Ireland last year. His weight's good - he rode at 8st 10lb at Haydock last weekend - and he's definitely an ace in my pack.

Speaking of cards, I was hoping Oisin would come up trumps when I played my Joker in the first race at Chepstow last week but although he finished third on Hartswood, just ahead of team-mate United Front in sixth, the double points we secured put us back in the game.

Hoping Spirit Dancer can strike for Sir Alex

Image: Spirit Dancer wins the Markington Maiden Stakes at Ripon

This Thursday Oisin's main mount SPIRIT DANCER spearheads a 10-horse team as my sole representative in that 10-furlong feature (8.00). Part-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson, he won very easily at York last month and probably misses a return to The Knavesmire next week in favour competing for this big pot.

We have two chances in the opening six-furlong nursery (5.00), headed by Mick Appleby's EMINNY, who ran well to be second in the previous round at Chepstow considering she could never really get going on the undulations.

Supporting her is the Fahey representative MAUNA LOA who can be forgiven a poor run at the Qatar Goodwood Festival and is better judged on her Pontefract victory, but denying the Wales & The West filly Chinese Knot a racing League treble could be a tough task.

The Appleby stable carries the baton again in the second race, a six-furlong handicap (5.30) with dark horse APHELIOS - another good chance for stable apprentice Fred Larson. His form figures don't look that inspiring but I really wanted Mick to run him because he's a course and distance winner who drops in grade off a tempting mark.

Image: Racing League jockey standings after week two at Chepstow

The five-furlong handicap (6.00) looks wide open with Wales & The West duo Crimson Angel and Libra Tiger at the head of the market but we take them on with Beverley winner SHOW ME SHOW ME - a Racing League scorer at Newcastle last year for my main man Fahey.

While Show Me Show Me thrives off a fast pace, Ivan Furtado's EEH BAH GUM brings an abundance of winning form to the race. Ivan identified this race in preference to a Sunday Series target so I'm hopeful of a big run at a potentially big price with young Fred on board.

We rely on team Fahey again in the mile handicap (6.30) with LADY MOJITO, who ran well at Haydock Park before struggling to make an impact at Goodwood last week. It's one of those races where our strength in depth lets us down but hopefully a few more of my trainers will step up when the competition heads north.

Prospects of a bigger points haul look better in the mile handicap at 7.00 when I send out two fancied runners, MOBASHR and MAYWAKE. Mick Appleby was keen to declare the former, a course and distance winner who went close in a hot race at Ascot a couple of weeks ago.

Image: Tom Marquand riding Mobashr (near) on the way to winning at Windsor

Fred's 3lb claim will enhance his chances while Oisin can look forward to another winning chance on the Fahey-trained Maywake, who bolted up over seven furlongs at Thirsk the other day and looks as though he'll stay this mile well enough.

We rely on Richard's support again in the penultimate contest (7.30) with the reliable old boy FURZIG, a six-times winner on turf who should appreciate dropping back to 11 and a half furlongs after probably finding a longer trip against him in Round One at Yarmouth. He travelled like the winner that day so I'm hopeful he can put some valuable points on the board, too.

I'm hoping the Racing League attracts another good crowd to Windsor. There's been a great buzz about the first two rounds and it's lovely to see smaller tracks showcasing £100,000 races. We've seen young racegoers enjoying the action and were even treated to a flying dismount by The East's player-manager Frankie Dettori at Yarmouth.

But this week I'm hoping it will be my team that steals the limelight!

Micky Quinn was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.

