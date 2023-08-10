Racing League week two: Saffie Osborne completes Chepstow double to extend Wales & The West's lead at the top

Saffie Osborne fired in a Racing League double to extend Wales & The West’s advantage at the top on a dramatic night at Chepstow.

The defending champions headed to their home venue after getting this year's competition off to a flying start at Yarmouth two weeks ago, arriving with an 11-point lead over The East.

Osborne and Wales & The West would have to wait to get themselves on the board as London & The South landed the opener before chaos ensued off the track as an electrical fault in the weighing room caused a lengthy delay while the fire service attended.

How week two unfolded at Chepstow…

London & The South struck first in a thrilling opener as Cabinet Of Clowns (15/2) saw off Ireland's Arcadian Nights over a mile under Charlie Bishop.

The North, managed by Mick Quinn, picked up a nice points haul with Hartswood in third and United Front (sixth).

Image: Cabinet Of Clowns (purple) wins in the Racing League at Chepstow

Once racing resumed, following the weighing room evacuation, it was business as usual for Osborne and Wales & The West as 7/4 favourite Chinese Knot cruised to victory in race two, with The North moving up to second in the table thanks to more valuable points from runner-up Eminny.

Image: Saffie Osborne steers Chinese Knot to victory at Chepstow

Osborne then made it back-to-back victories as Executive Decision rallied late to beat Nordic Passage in a photo finish to race three, with Ireland filling second and third as Momaer followed Nordic Passage home.

A lack of entries across the first two meetings has meant Scotland trail the field but Linda Perratt's team were able to claim the maximum 25 points as Totnes eased to victory in race four under Paul Mulrennan.

Wales & The West were still able to gain ground on their title rivals with Miss Dolly Rocker beating London & The South's I Still Have Faith in a race for the places.

For much of the way during race five it looked as though Wales & The West were set to bring up a treble as Dancing In Paris led them a merry dance under Sean Bowen, but the 15/8 favourite was pounced upon late by Ireland's Star Harbour after a patient ride from Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Image: Dancing In Paris leads the way in the Racing League at Chepstow

Osborne did manage to get Fantasy Believer up for third to ensure Wales & The West were able to add to their tally.

Yorkshire then got on the board in race six with 8/11 favourite Manila Scouse getting the job done under a cool ride from David Allan, beating Scotland's Get It and Wales & The West duo Stone Circle and Just Glamorous.

Image: Manila Scouse (white cap) battles to victory for Yorkshire under Oisin Orr

The finale saw 9/2 favourite Ramazan take home the £100,000 feature for The North ahead of Ireland's pair Loingseoir and Pearle D'or.

How they stand after two rounds

Osborne's double, coupled with a series of placed efforts throughout the night, means Wales & The West have opened up a commanding 77-point lead over Ireland in the team standings.

London & The South started brightly but tailed off somewhat to reach 231 points, 11 behind Ireland and 14 clear of The North.

Image: Racing League team standings after week two at Chepstow

The East were the only side without a win on week two and drop from second to fifth overall, on 187 points, 40 ahead of Yorkshire, with Scotland still trailing the field despite their first winner of the year.

Unsurprisingly, Saffie Osborne is the one they all have to catch in the race to be crowned Racing League's champion jockey.

Image: Racing League jockey standings after week two at Chepstow

Five winners from nine rides has her clear at the top on 161 points, with Marco Ghiani on 93 from the same number of rides.

The big mover on week two is Dylan Browne McMonagle who is up to third on 88 points from just six rides.