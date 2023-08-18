Today on Sky Sports Racing: All eyes on Wolverhampton for competitive card on Friday

It is all eyes on Wolverhampton on Friday for a competitive six-race card, all live on Sky Sports Racing from 1.40pm.

3.25 Wolverhampton - Brave Knight meets the returning Lady Percival

The feature Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap (3.25) looks a typically competitive contest at Dunstall Park, with eight runners going to post.

Dual course and distance winner Lady Percival should be popular as she returns from a lengthy absence of 243 days for Hughie Morrison.

The five-year-old has been well fancied on her last four starts at the track and has Kieran Shoemark on board for the first time.

Luke Morris steered Brave Knight to victory at Windsor on reappearance in May and drops down in grade having run well behind Nothing To Sea at Sandown last month.

Champion apprentice Benoit de la Sayette is booked to ride Bit Harsh for Alan King, who won over a-mile-and-a-half here back in February, completing a hat-trick, but has beaten in three subsequent efforts.

Charlie Johnston sends two out with World Without Love the pick of his runners as she comes down in class having been last seen contesting the Northumberland Vase.

4.00 Wolverhampton - The Thames Boatman can score down in grade

The Follow AtTheRaces On Twitter Handicap (4.00) will be the first time The Thames Boatman has dropped to class five level since scoring over course and distance in late February.

Since then, Richard Hughes' sprinter has given a good account of himself in valuable contests at York Chelmsford, Newmarket and Goodwood so may well set the standard here.

Lipsink's winless run stretches back just over a year but Robert Cowell's six-year-old ran well to be second at Windsor 11 days ago.

Coup De Force has been unable to build on her three victories last year but was a good second at Goodwood in early May so has the ability to be in the mix.

Image: Lipsink (centre) goes down in a tight battle with Ey Up It's Maggie at Leicester

2.50 Wolverhampton - Southwell scorer Urban Decay tops field

After making a promising debut at odds of 22/1 last year, Michael Bell's Frankel filly Urban Decay got off the mark on her return at Southwell in April.

Having missed an intended run at Listed level at York in May, Bell has minded her and she returns in the At The Races App Form Study Fillies' Novice Stakes (2.50).

John and Thady Gosden's filly Naaey cost 340,000 guineas as a yearling and finished runner-up when even-money favourite at Kempton on her debut.

Stablemate Venus Rosewater and Roger Varian's Classic Times are others to consider in this potentially informative event.

