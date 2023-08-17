Racing League: Saffie Osborne scores again at Windsor to move Wales & The West 93 points clear of London & The South

Wales & The West stretched their lead at the halfway stage in the Racing League after a double on week three at Windsor.

Top jockey Saffie Osborne had to wait until the penultimate race to get herself on the scoresheet but enjoyed another successful evening.

There were good results too for the chasing pack London & The South and Ireland, with both sides getting a 1-2 on the board.

How round three unfolded at Windsor…

Scotland caused an upset in the opener at the Thameside track as Zoulu Chief scored at odds of 28/1.

Gina Mangan was given a soft lead and kicked clear to hold off favourite Pink Satin for home side London & The South, while Wales & The West picked up valuable points in third from Chinese Knot.

The first big move of the night came from the home team London & The South in race two as Sean Levey led home a 1-2 for Matt Chapman's side.

Levey, who was top jockey right up until the final week last year, steering the Tom Ward-trained Capote's Dream to victory over Antiphon, with The East picking up third place with Expert Agent.

Image: Racing League team standings after round three at Windsor

Show Me Show Me has become something of a Racing League specialist, gaining a third victory in as many years for The North.

Oisin Orr producing a well-timed ride in race three to beat London & The South's Lil Guff and Clipsham La Habana for The East.

With Wales & The West looking like they might endure a rare quiet night, it was Ireland who made the next move as 22/1 shot Pjanoo denied teammate Hat Toss to give Kevin Blake's side a 1-2 in race four, with Man Of Eden grabbing third for London & The South.

The leaders finally struck in race five as Just Bring It and Rhys Clutterbuck got the better of Levey on Farasi Lane.

That victory saw Wales & The West stretch their advantage to 54 over London & The South and saw Jamie Osborne's team pass the 400-mark.

It was then Saffie Osborne's turn to get her head in front as the competition's top rider and defending jockeys' champion steered the brave Gallant Lion to victory over London & The South's The Whipmaster.

Clutterbuck picked up third and more valuable points for Wales & The West with Fulfilled.

Image: Osborne steered Gallant Lion to victory at Windsor

For the second week in a row, the £100,000 finale went the way of The North and the Richard Fahey and Oisin Orr combination.

Spirit Dancer did the honours this time around, holding off Tiffany for The East and Wales & The West pair Tregony and Dream Harder.

The standings after round three…

After another consistent round for Wales & The West they lead by 93 points over London & The South, who jump above Ireland into second.

The North once again picked up some nice prize money but also did enough to reach the 300-mark and are still in contention in fourth.

Image: The Racing League jockeys standings after week three at Windsor

Frankie Dettori's East team went winless at Windsor, as did Yorkshire, with Scotland closing on those two but still trailing at the bottom of the table.

Saffie Osborne's sixth victory of this year's competition helped her maintain control of the jockeys standings but it was a good night for Oisin Orr in second, who moves onto 150 points from 12 rides.

Watch every race from round four at Newcastle all live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, August 31.