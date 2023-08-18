Hollie Doyle blog: Five Doncaster rides before big week at York with Nashwa and Bradsell!

Fresh from Shergar Cup success, our ambassador runs through her five rides at Doncaster on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing, and looks to dates with destiny on Group 1 stars at York next week.

HOPING ROYAL ASCOT WINNER HOOVES CAN FIND HIS RHYTHM

I'm back on board my Royal Ascot winner RHYTHM N HOOVES in the feature race at Doncaster on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing, the Custom Chairs By KC Sofas Handicap (4.15).

Archie Watson's three-year-old ran the race of his life to win the Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes at the Royal Meeting in June but paid the price for that hard-fought success with a 9lb rise in the ratings. Things didn't pan out for him when he returned to the scene of that success to take on the older sprinters last month but he's a lovely horse who, despite his big weight, might just appreciate the smaller field.

PURPLE IN THE PINK ON TOWN MOOR

I link up with my old boss Richard Hannon and Amo Racing for what could be my best chance of the afternoon in the soccersofas.com Novice Stakes (3.40).

PURPLE LOVE returned from almost a year off to run a lovely race at Newmarket two weeks ago, when she was beaten less than a length by Charlie Appleby's promising filly Whispering Words in a fillies' novice over 1m. Dropping back to 7f on this big track should be ideal - her pedigree is packed with decent form at the trip - and I'm fully expecting her to build on that encouraging re-appearance before she goes handicapping.

EMPIRE CHASES ELUSIVE SUCCESS

The addition of cheekpieces could prove the key to Archie Watson's ELUSIVE EMPIRE in the Follow At The Races On Twitter Handicap (4.50). He ran well over a shorter trip in a steadily run race at Musselburgh last time and should enjoy 1m on the round track. He's improving with experience and can give Yorkshire based Hambleton Racing something to cheer about on home soil.

I pull on the Hambleton silks again in the Watch Sky Sports Racing 415 Handicap (5.25) when I ride stable companion VERONA STAR, who also wears the sheepskins for the first time. He didn't see out the trip over 1m at Leicester last time so dropping back to 7f should be ideal.

BETTER GROUND THE KEY TO KNIGHT

Richard Hannon's LEXINGTON KNIGHT is on a high enough mark right now but has won at Doncaster and should enjoy the galloping track in the Eco-Power Group Handicap (3.05).

He will also be better suited by the faster ground after struggling in testing conditions at Ffos Las a couple of weeks ago, when the longer trip may have also caught him out. His last four wins have come over further than this but they should go a decent gallop which is what he needs over 10f.

SO EXCITED TO TAKE ON THE COLTS IN JUDDMONTE

It's so exciting that my boss Imad Alsagar has given his Classic-winning filly NASHWA the go-ahead to take her chance in next week's Group 1 showpiece at York, the £1million Juddmonte International. Taking on the remarkable Paddington and her own stablemate Mostahdaf will be some spectacle.

Image: Hollie Doyle and Nashwa

Things just didn't go her way in a muddling Nassau Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival but she's deserving of her chance against the colts on the Knavesmire. I'm also looking forward to renewing my partnership with Archie Watson's Group 1 King's Stand Stakes hero BRADSELL in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes. It's the ideal race for him and he's been training well at Saxon Gate Stables in readiness for it.

PROUD DAY AT THE SHERGAR CUP

Riding two winners at last week's Shergar Cup at Ascot and being part of the successful Ladies was another highlight in what has so far been a memorable season.

I was so proud to add the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle for leading rider to my CV after scoring on Jessie Harrington's Irish raider THE VERY MAN in the Stayers' and James Tate's REGAL EMPIRE in the Classic.

It was only the second time I'd ridden in the Shergar Cup - I was still an apprentice on the first occasion - and really enjoyed the camaraderie and the atmosphere generated by a very enthusiastic crowd. Ascot did a great job.