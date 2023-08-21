Today on Sky Sports Racing: Bangor-on-Dee, Brighton & Lingfield all feature on busy three-card Monday

It is a busy start to the new week on Sky Sports Racing with jumping from Bangor-on-Dee and flat action at Brighton and Lingfield.

6.05 Bangor-on-Dee - Farouk De Cheneau seeks four in a row

Since switching from Nicky Henderson to Anthony Honeyball, it has been a perfect three from three over fences for Farouk De Cheneau.

The eight-year-old will be hard to beat in the Stella Artois Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (6.05) over three miles, with five rivals to see off.

Jesuitique is a fascinating chase debutant for Dr Richard Newland, with classy form over hurdles including a good run at Cartmel on heavy ground last month.

Any News was a well held 17 lengths behind Farouk De Cheneau at Fontwell back in May so needs to find plenty of that evidence to get his first win over fences at the 11th attempt.

Pull Again Green and The Bomber Liston were behind Any News at Uttoxeter last time so also need to find some improvement.

Earlier on the card, Sam England's Al Zaraqaan will bid for a fifth victory in a row in the Rachel Jones Memorial Handicap Chase (5.00).

Image: Pull Again Green in winning action over fences at Cheltenham

5.45 Lingfield - Recent winners Girl Magic & Faustus clash

Two last-time winners feature among a field of six for the Stream Racing At bresbet.com Handicap (5.45).

Alice Haynes' Girl Magic steps back to five furlongs here having won at the track over six last month and is raised 2lbs for that success, with Amo Racing's top jockey Kevin Stott coming in for the ride.

Top weight Faustus was strong in the finish at Brighton 12 days ago, having previously run well in a valuable Racing League contest at Yarmouth.

Betweenthesticks won three times as a two-year-old in a busy season but has not yet got his head in front during this campaign, despite running well on a couple of occasions, including notably at York last month.

There could be some exciting types in the British Stallion Studs Ebf Maiden Stakes (6.50) including the William Haggas-trained Elmonjed, a son of Blue Point who has already been gelded.

Image: Lingfield hosts a six-race card on Monday evening, all live on Sky Sports Racing

4.55 Brighton - Optiva Star meets Spanish Mane competitive finale

Two recent winners also meet down on the south coast in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap (4.55) as Richard Hannon's Optiva Star takes on Julia Feilden's Spanish Mane.

The former scored over course and distance 12 days ago, impressing under Pat Dobbs to win by just under two lengths. Exciting apprentice Alec Voikhansky comes in for the ride claiming a valuable 5lbs.

Spanish Mane looks to be thriving in her sixth season, winning two of her last three starts. They both came at Lingfield, sandwiched either side of a good run to be third here last month.

Batchelor Boy was three lengths fourth behind Faustus at Brighton last time and could boost the form of that rival before he runs at Lingfield.

