Prix Morny: Vandeek runs down favourite Ramatuelle to win Group One prize at Deauville for Simon and Ed Crisford

Vandeek maintained his unbeaten record in brilliant fashion to edge out home favourite Ramatuelle in a high-class renewal of the Sumbe Prix Morny.

Simon and Ed Crisford's youngster arrived in Deauville with a perfect record, having followed up a Nottingham maiden success by claiming the Richmond Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, and he showed all his quality in this step up to Group One level.

Always travelling comfortably in the hands of Andrea Atzeni as Clive Cox's Jasour set the pace, Vandeek followed the move made by Aurelien Lemaitre on Ramatuelle as the final furlong approached.

The duo soon became embroiled in a thrilling duel for the first prize, with Vandeek gradually finding himself alongside the stylish French runner and then ahead in the shadow of the post to strike a telling blow for owners KHK Racing Ltd.

The son of Havana Grey, who was a 625,000 guineas breeze-up buy in the spring, could now go in search of further Group One glory with both Paddy Power and Betfair going 7/2 from 11/2 for the Middle Park Stakes, 6/1 from 12s for the Dewhurst and 16/1 from 33s to taste Classic success next season in the 2000 Guineas.

"It's a huge day," Ed Crisford told Sky Sports Racing. "All credit to the horse and Andrea - he rode a great race and the horse picked up really nicely. We're absolutely thrilled.

Image: Vandeek and Andrea Atzeni (far) beat Ramatuelle at Deauville

"It was a top renewal and the filly [Ramatuelle] was fantastic. That last furlong was always going to be testing and we wanted to drop him in for a finish.

"I thought we were running out of time but he's done it really nicely in the end."

On future plans, Crisford added: "We'll keep him to six [furlongs] probably. It does look like he could step up but the Middle Park looks next and we'll take it from there.

"We'll have to see about the Breeders' Cup."

Mqse De Sevigne denies Via Sistina in Jean Romanet thriller

Image: Mqse De Sevigne (near) beats Via Sistina in a photo finish

Andre Fabre's Mqse De Sevigne pounced late to deny Via Sistina in a thrilling finish to the Sumbe Prix Jean Romanet.

The daughter of Siyouni successfully dropped back to a mile to land the Prix Rothschild last month and thrived once again up in trip to secure back-to-back Deauville Group One victories.

Ridden cold in rear by Alexis Pouchin, the four-year-old had the majority of the field ahead of her as the runners turned for home.

And as most eyes were drawn to the stylish progress being made by George Boughey's Via Sistina who hit the front with what appeared a winning run under Jamie Spencer, Mqse De Sevigne was matching every stride and got her head narrowly ahead when it mattered to score by the barest of margins.