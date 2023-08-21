Winter Hill Stakes: Deauville Legend adds touch of class to Windsor entries on Saturday live on Sky Sports Racing

Deauville Legend is set to add a touch of class to proceedings at Windsor on Saturday night as he attempts to bounce back from a below-par display in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

James Ferguson's four-year-old claimed both the Bahrain Trophy and Great Voltigeur as he progressed rapidly through the ranks last term and ended his season in Australia for the Melbourne Cup where he finished a brave fourth when sent off favourite.

Since returning to Kremlin Cottage to continue his domestic career he has finished a luckless fourth behind Pyledriver at Royal Ascot in the Hardwicke Stakes before flopping on his subsequent visit to the Berkshire track for a red-hot renewal of their Group One summer showpiece.

He holds entries for both the Weatherbys Digital Solutions August Stakes and Weatherbys Global Stallions Winter Hill Stakes at Windsor this weekend, live on Sky Sports Racing, with Ferguson leaning towards the Listed event over just shy of a mile and a half as he seeks a confidence-boosting return to form for his stable star.

He said: "I'd like to send him to Windsor for the Listed race.

Deauville Legend's career highlights 4th - Hardwicke Stakes (Ascot - June 2023) 4th - Melbourne Cup (Flemington - November 2022) 1st - Great Voltigeur (York - August 2022) 2nd - Gordon Stakes (Goodwood - July 2022) 1st - Bahrain Trophy Stakes (Newmarket - July 2022) 2nd - King George V Stakes (Ascot - June 2022)

"It's going to be no easy feat, but I would like to get him back on track following a disappointing run in the King George.

"We've found nothing wrong since, it was just one of those days where he probably got up on the wrong side of the bed and the ground was probably softer than they let on."