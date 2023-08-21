 Skip to content

Desert Crown injury: Former Derby star set for surgery after suffering season-ending fetlock setback

Sir Michael Stoute's 2022 Derby winner was being built up towards the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday but returned lame from a piece of work on Saturday; he will undergo surgery at the Newmarket Equine Hospital

Monday 21 August 2023 12:20, UK

Desert Crown, ridden by jockey Richard Kingscote, on the way to winning the 2022 Derby
Image: Desert Crown, ridden by jockey Richard Kingscote, on the way to winning the 2022 Derby

Desert Crown will undergo surgery after sustaining a season-ending fetlock injury on Sunday.

Trained by Sir Michael Stoute, last year's Derby winner was being put through his paces on the Al Bahathri gallop ahead of an intended run in York's Juddmonte International Stakes on Wednesday when the injury occurred.

He was immediately transferred to the Newmarket Equine Hospital where the four-year-old will be operated on.

The son of Nathaniel's Epsom triumph is the notable highlight in a career that has been plagued by setbacks and he has been seen just once since his finest hour, when losing his unbeaten record to Hukum in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes in May.

He subsequently missed the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot due to a setback, with a leg infection preventing a rematch with Hukum in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes last month.

Hukum holds off Derby hero Desert Crown at Sandown
Image: Hukum holds off Desert Crown in the Brigadier Gerard at Sandown

This latest injury will rule the colt out for the rest of the season, with his racing career hanging in the balance.

"I've just been to see him and they will operate this morning," said Bruce Raymond, racing manager for owner Saeed Suhail.

"It is a fetlock injury and he won't be running again this year, that's for sure."

