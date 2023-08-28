Today on Sky Sports Racing: Two Yrs Old Trophy the Bank Holiday Monday highlight at Ripon

August Bank Holiday Monday means it is Two Yrs Old Trophy Day at Ripon with several unexposed types looking to pick up Listed honours, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Ripon 3.35 - Asadna on revival mission

The British Stallion Studs EBF Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy Stakes (3:35) always throws up a good horse or two and once again that could be the case here.

Asadna is the one who needs to bounce back having disappointed twice since a blistering debut over this course and distance, having since moved to Alice Haynes from the George Boughey yard.

Task Force is a son of Frankel and impressed on debut at Salisbury, with that form having been boosted. Ralph Beckett trains and he could hardly be in better form, so must go well.

Seven Questions has also won at this venue, and while he probably does not have the potential of some of his rivals, he is chasing a four-timer for George Scott and sets a pretty good standard.

Chepstow 4.00 - Quartet of course winners clash

It is also a good feature at Chepstow with a £10,000 pot for the Trojan-Mek Ltd Machine Movers Handicap (4:00).

As a result, it has attracted a good field with four course winners, including Redredrobin who has five victories from nine starts and is up to a mark of 76.

Macs Dilemma disappointed last time out but has won four times at the Welsh track, while David O'Meara sends Autumn Festival from his Yorkshire base - and he is unbeaten at the venue.

Southwell 5.32 - Watson team to get fourth successive victory?

Let Her Loose is the one they all have to beat in the GB Civils Handicap (5:32) as he chases a four-timer for the Archie Watson team.

Taylor Fisher will again take off the 3lb after an easy Catterick victory last time out, although this probably looks a tougher race on paper.

He will face two last-time-out winners - Haydock victor Typical Woman for the Ian Williams team, while Hooflepuff has enjoyed 10 victories for Harriet Bethell, including last time at Newcastle.

Watch every race from Ripon, Chepstow and Southwell on Sky Sports Racing on Monday August 28.