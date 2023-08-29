Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ripon returns with another top flat card plus jumping from Worcester on Tuesday

It is another quality afternoon of flat action at Ripon on Tuesday, plus seven races over jumps at Worcester, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.00 Ripon - Course specialists clash in feature handicap

A whole host of course winners revisit the Garden Racecourse for the feature Dr Keith Howard OBE Memorial Handicap (4.00).

Adrian Keatley's Mark's Choice was unable to get into the race here on August 19 when finishing well behind the re-opposing Twelfth Knight but the old-timer's regularly-worn visor returns as he bids to equal the record of eight course victories held by Pipers Note.

He will face off against two in-form rivals in Origintrail and Impeller, both of whom finished narrow seconds on recent starts at this venue and clearly hold strong claims once more.

The Adrian Nicholls-trained Abate won a smart race at Windsor last month but needs to bounce back from a below-par effort at Thirsk when last seen.

Image: Abate ridden by jockey Barry McHugh (centre) on their way to winning the Sky Bet Most Extra Place Races Handicap at York

2.50 Ripon - Due For Luck bids for two from two

John Quinn's debut-winning two-year-old Due For Luck looked well above average when scoring at Carlisle back in June and puts his credentials to the test up against six rivals under a penalty in the British EBF 40th Anniversary Novice Stakes (2.50).

Among his opposition, Charlie Johnston's Saint Matthew looks to go one better than when showing promise to fill the runner-up spot on debut at Pontefract.

Simon and Ed Crisford's nicely-bred debutant South Shore would be of interest if a positive in the market.

5.15 Worcester - In-form Carlo Du Berlais stars against Mr Mafia

A trio of recent winners clash in a competitive renewal of the Worthington's Pre-Training Handicap Chase (5.15) led by evergreen 14-year-old Mr Mafia, who goes for Martin Keighley and Adam Wedge fresh off the back of his July win at Newton Abbot.

The gutsy front-runner is likely to reprise prominent tactics here but could face competition from Fergal O'Brien's Carlo Du Berlais, who arrives in form following a win at Uttoxeter on July 19. The six-year-old will contend with a 5lb higher mark here but looks progressive.

Both Captain Tommy and former Grade One winner Reserve Tank are more than capable on their day and add to a trappy encounter.

