Breeders' Cup: Nunthorpe hero Live In The Dream has Adam West and the team dreaming of Santa Anita success

Adam West is mulling over his options for shock Nunthorpe winner Live In The Dream, with both ParisLongchamp and Keeneland possible stopping points en route to the Breeders' Cup.

The flying four-year-old booked his ticket to the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint when scorching up the Knavesmire to scoop Group One glory on his first appearance in that grade.

And with connections also getting their first top-level success, they are now dreaming of reliving that fantastic afternoon in York at Santa Anita on November 4.

Epsom-based West is looking at the best path to America later in the season with Steve and Jolene De'Lemos' pride and joy, who has reportedly bounced out of his trip to York.

"He's come out of the race really well and if there was another race for him next week I would be considering it," said West.

"He really enjoyed it and thrived off all the attention. They 100 per cent know when they have done well and he probably had his head down a little after Deauville. But he thrived off it and all the attention he got and even with the long journey home the next day he had his ears pricked and was soaking it all in more than me probably."

With options limited close to home, West may have to head overseas for Live In The Dream's Breeders' Cup tune-up.

The gelding holds an entry for the Prix de l'Abbaye on October 1 while an early venture to America for the 350,000 Woodford Stakes - which has been won by Golden Pal in the past two seasons - are both on the radar despite presenting their respective pros and cons.

"We would only consider the Abbaye if we had an unusually dry September," explained West. "I would consider good to soft with him. The problem isn't so much ground, he's versatile in terms of ground - it's more keeping his confidence high along with his physical fitness.

"The Abbaye is OK time-wise to see him into the Breeders' Cup well so it would be a case of going there to bring him on back to his fighting weight. But you have to balance that with not knocking his confidence and not running him on anything that is likely to cause a strain or stress a muscle or anything."

Image: Live In The Dream's owners rush to greet their hero at York

He added: "There is a very loose option to go to Keeneland for a five-and-a-half-furlong race which is a big race there. But again it is a case of trying to balance the finances of what's appropriate and what the Breeders' Cup are willing to put forward to get him over there.

"That would be almost better for him as it is October and it would bring him in bang on three weeks before the Turf Sprint, but you then have to get him out there yourself and everything.

"Over here there is nothing really and other than those two races it would be looking at some of the tracks over here to help him out and get him there for a gallop before he goes over (to America)."

West is still on a high after York and has already been studying previous Breeders' Cup footage as he dreams of adding Live In The Dream's name to the meeting's illustrious roll of honour.

Image: The Breeders' Cup heads to Santa Anita on Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4

"It still hasn't sunk in really," he added. "Epsom asked if the horse could parade (at the Bank Holiday Monday meeting), but I think it would have blown his head a little bit so they had to make do with me.

"It's left me thinking kind of 'what do we do now', and wondering how do we ever get that feeling ever again.

"I've rewatched some of the previous Breeders' Cup races over the last few days including the 2019 one that holds the record and I just thought if we could emulate anything near that it would be amazing. It's so exciting to watch, even now knowing the results. It's the best of the best isn't it and we're going to be a part of it.

"Everyone has been so welcoming and it has really captured the hearts of people over here. I think the Americans have got behind it a little bit and he looks the type to do well over there so there is a lot of excitement from their side as well as ours."

Image: Kirrane celebrates on the podium with Live In The Dream's owners

Sure to be front and centre when Live In The Dream does showcase his speed overseas is the horse's adoring and enthusiastic owners, and West cannot speak highly enough of the the De'Lemos family, who have been huge supporters of his fledgling Epsom set-up.

"They love it and they are on cloud nine," West said. "They are such a great family and great warm characters. It would be hard to find somewhere that wouldn't be welcoming of them as you only need to spend a minute with them to pick up on the love they have for each other and for the sport."