Today on Sky Sports Racing: Dual action with classy contenders at Uttoxeter and Lingfield

The Wednesday action on Sky Sports Racing looks particularly competitive, with some class runners on show at both Uttoxeter and Lingfield.

6.20 Uttoxeter - Ashington returns to hurdles

It looks a solid field of eight who line up in the feature Staffordshire Beer Festival Saturday 18th November Handicap Hurdle (6:20).

Mark Walford trains the top weight Ashington, who has contested hotter races than this and could be good to go after a run at Pontefract on the flat earlier this month - 7lb claimer Luke Scott takes the ride.

Of the others, Sacchoandvanzetti finished a close second at Southwell on debut for the Fergal O'Brien team and steps up in trip, whilst the JP McManus colours are represented by Celestial Horizon for the Ben Haslam yard.

5.50 Uttoxeter - Elios D'Or tops weighs for Walford team

It's only a half-dozen who line up in the Winter Ladies Day Friday 20th October Handicap Chase (5:50) but there's a pair of recent winners among that bunch.

Mark Walford's Elios D'Or tops the weights having won at Worcester last month and ought to take a bit of stopping with 3lb claimer Harry Kimber taking the ride.

Fringill Duke was very impressive on chase debut at Hexham and although he has to shoulder an extra 9lb, it wouldn't be a shock if he backed that up under Charlie Hammond for Jedd O'Keeffe.

4.25 Lingfield - Murphy among star jockeys in hot handicap

This Download The Bresbet App Handicap (4:25) will take a bit of solving with plenty of big-name jockeys, including former champion jockey Oisin Murphy, featuring in the 14-runner heat.

Murphy rides for Hugo Palmer with the Middleham Park Racing's How Impressive, who is yet to gain a second victory after winning on debut.

George Margarson and Tom Queally enjoyed big-race success with Ropey Guest at York last week and recent Yarmouth winner Ideal Guest will be popular to continue their good form here, whilst Richard Hughes runs Saturnalia who was runner-up off this mark at Lingfield.

