Betfred St Leger: Gregory team positive for Doncaster Classic tilt despite York disappointment

Connections of Gregory remain positive about his chances of victory in the Betfred St Leger, despite his short-priced defeat at York last week.

Having maintained his unbeaten record in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot, John and Thady Gosden's colt was a warm order to cement his Classic claims with Group Two success in the Great Voltigeur Stakes.

But having cut out much of the running on the Knavesmire under Frankie Dettori, Gregory ultimately had to settle for third place, although he was staying on again at the line.

The son of Golden Horn remains at the head of ante-post lists for the Doncaster showpiece with some bookmakers and hopes remain high within his camp.

Richard Brown, racing adviser to Gregory's owners Wathnan Racing, said: "We said after Ascot that his main target would be the Leger and that this (Great Voltigeur) was the obvious race to take en route.

Image: Frankie Dettori performs his famous flying dismount celebration after Gregory's success in the Queen's Vase

"We'd love to have won it, but they went pretty hard up front - those early fractions were pretty fierce. We were initially disappointed, but then you see where the two horses that went with him finished and where he finished.

"Frankie looked after him when his winning chance had gone and actually when he stood up on him, the horse ran on again on his own.

"Back up to a mile and six (furlongs) in the Leger is going to be much more his game. I've been in racing long enough not to be overly optimistic as things go wrong and maybe he's not good enough, but I think he's going to go there with a big chance."

Gregory is the 3-1 market leader for the Leger with Paddy Power, with his York conqueror Continuous a 4-1 shot and Desert Hero, who carries the colours of the King and Queen, next in line at 11-2.

Brown added: "He's come out of the race in great shape, John and Thady are very happy with him, it's all systems go and we're looking forward to it.

"It looks like it could be a very good renewal and with the royal runner as well, it's exciting for racing."