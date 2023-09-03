Today on Sky Sports Racing: Big Rock bids for Group One glory in Prix Du Moulin at ParisLongchamp

The Group One Prix Du Moulin looks another cracking affair with Big Rock looking to clinch a first top-level success for Christopher Head, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.33 ParisLongchamp - Head team hoping for Moulin success

The Christopher Head-trained Big Rock looks the likely favourite for a cracking renewal of the Group One Prix Du Moulin (3:33) as he bids for a first victory at the top level.

A runner-up in the French Derby and the Prix Jacques Le Marois behind Ace Impact and Inspiral, this feels an easier task, with Aurelien Lemaitre again in the saddle.

Of the others, Facteur Cheval has to be of note after a good second behind Paddington in the Sussex Stakes last time, while Erevann would appreciate some softer ground.

Patrice Cottier's Sauterne finished second in the Group One Prix Jean Prat before running a narrow third in the Group One Prix Rothschild last month - he is another to consider in a cracking race.

4.10 Brighton - Ormolulu looking to follow up

Seven go to post for the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap (4:10) with Jamie Osborne looking to have a leading chance.

He runs Ormolulu who thrived after a hood was applied last time out, winning at Leicester, and has only been nudged up an extra 3lb.

Ed Dunlop's Society Lion needs to bounce back from a poor run at Chepstow last time, while Snuggle disappointed when favourite at Newbury.

2.10 Worcester - Quartet of runners in tricky chase

Only four runners go in the Neu-Servo Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (2:10) but it is a classy bunch who make up the quartet.

Nigel Twiston-Davies runs Jet Of Magic who has plenty of good form and tops the weights under Sam Twiston-Davies, although you would be a touch concerned with his jumping errors over the smaller obstacles.

Any News is frustrating and remains winless after 11 starts over fences, while Polish has also placed in his last three for the Fergal O'Brien team.

Chasing debutant Butler's Brief completes the quartet for Nick Scholfield and Alastair Ralph.

Watch all the action from ParisLongchamp, Brighton and Worcester on Sunday September 3.