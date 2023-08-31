Racing League: Team Ireland charge into title contention with Newcastle double

A big double for Team Ireland on Racing League Week Four thrust them back into title contention with victories for Nordic Passage and Alligator Alley.

Ireland team manager Kevin Blake played a Joker to perfection as Nordic Passage bagged 50 points winning for Dylan Browne McMonagle and Johnny Levins.

That was enough to take them up to third in the standings and they moved into second with a crucial win in the £100,000 feature to round off the card.

The classy Alligator Alley was second behind Equilateral at the Ebor meeting and backed that up with a big victory in the final race on the evening with McMonagle again in the saddle, getting the better of Badri for Yorkshire and The East's Arecibo.

Saffie Osborne struck again in the third race of the evening, coming from an unpromising position to win on Billy Mill for Wales & The West and the Rod Millman team.

Image: Saffie Osborne enjoyed another Racing League success on Thursday at Newcastle

The leading jockey bagged a seventh win in the competition this year with a power-packed ride, pulling away late to deny Mobashr (Connor Beasley) and Le Reveur (Rossa Ryan) by just under a length.

The opener went the way of The East with Glenister, who landed a fourth victory in his last five starts under Luke Morris for Sir Mark Prescott.

In a good scrap up to the line, it was Glenister who just edged out Chase The Dollar for Team Ireland and exciting apprentice rider Billy Loughnane.

Storm Catcher gave Frankie Dettori and The East a handy winner on the card, seeing off several rivals in the closing furlong for Jack Mitchell and Simon Pearce.

Image: Racing League team standings after round four at Newcastle

Mitchell and Storm Catcher cruised into proceedings and had enough left in the finish to deny Onesmoothoperator (Yorkshire) and Moonspirit (George Boughey).

Rossa Ryan also made his first ride of 2023 in the Racing League a winning one as Helm Rock was the most impressive victor on the night for London & The South and Daniel and Claire Kubler.

Ryan got the better of Team Ireland's Tosen Wish, sent off the 3/1 favourite, and Parlando back in third.

Image: Racing League jockey standings after round four

As it stands

Saffie Osborne chipped in again with a win on the night and looks to have the leading jockey title wrapped up for a second straight year, moving onto 282 points with Oisin Orr just under 100 points back on 190.

A double on the night for Dylan Browne McMonagle moved him up to 164 points and third in the standings.

Wales & The West still lead the way in the race to top the team standings with 568 points - it was a good night for Team Ireland who sit on 496 points, with London and The South back in third with 470 points.