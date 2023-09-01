Weekend Winners: Onesto the one to be on in Irish Champion Stakes says Declan Rix!

At The Races pundit Declan Rix thinks a French contender could be the way to go in next weekend’s Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

It looks set to be another cracking renewal of the Irish Champions Weekend feature, with the likes of Royal Ascot winner King of Steel, Al Riffa and unbeaten French Derby hero Ace Impact all expected to line up.

But on the latest Weekend Winners digital show, it was Onesto, who finished second in last year's race behind Luxembourg, that caught the eye of Declan Rix for the Fabrice Chappet team.

"It could cut up and it's obvious, you've got to pick a horse who will hopefully run in the race! My selection is Onesto and he's on target for the race," said Rix.

"He was second in the race last year but I thought he was probably the moral winner on the day if I'm being honest.

"He's not an easy horse and his did over-travel in parts, he got a little too far out of his ground in races last year.

"In the [Irish] Champion Stakes last year, he made this big mid-race move and it must've cost the horse a significant amount of energy and was only just touched off by Luxembourg who raced wider at Leopardstown.

"That's usually a positive and I just thought he was the moral winner on the day. He's been kept fresh this season and I thought he ran a cracker over a mile in the Prix Jacques le Marois behind Inspiral.

"He shaped like he was in really good order, he's never suggested he'd be a miler but showed lots of pace so the step to 10 furlongs at a track where he's ran a career best will suit.

"Coming here fresh with course and distance form, I think Cristian Demuro is going to ride him so there's lots of positives there."

